Female Chinese Journalist Savagely Manhandled at Imperialist Event on Hong Kong Held in England

While British politics is currently fraught over the matter of deciding whether or not Britain is a European country while further questions regarding the independence of Scotland and Northern Ireland continue to rage, an event held in conjunction with the autumn conference of the ruling British Conservative Party devoted itself to members of Hong Kong’s self-described opposition along with neo-imperialist British holdouts who have yet to fathom the reality that Hong Kong is an integral part of the People’s Republic of China.

It was during this meeting that Linlin Kong, a journalist from China’s international broadcaster CGTN was physically intimidated and then savagely manhandled by a group of males before being kicked out of the meeting after she attempted to ask a question of the organisers. Linlin Kong’s employer has issued the following statement condemning the assault:

“Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) of the China Media Group (CMG) is strongly opposed to the UK’s violation of the rights of one of its journalists at an event on Hong Kong, and demands an apology, a spokesperson for the Chinese organisation said on Monday. At the Conservative Party Conference on Sunday, the Human Rights Committee of the UK Conservative Party organised a fringe event about Hong Kong and invited members of the opposition in Hong Kong to deliver speeches. CCTV reporter Kong Linlin was blocked and assaulted when she raised a question and expressed her opinion. The spokesperson said it was unacceptable that such an infringement took place in a country that boasts about freedom of speech, the spokesperson said. ‘The organiser of event must apologise to our journalist, and the UK police should protect her legitimate rights,’ the spokesperson stressed”.

A video of the assault was later posted by a group calling itself Hong Kong Free Press. Although the posters of the video claim that the reporter was at fault, the videographic evidence clearly shows that a large group of men surrounded the female journalist, thus frightening and upsetting the lone reporter who was left alone to defend her rights.

Below is Eurasia Future’s report on how British provocations of China are counter-productive to an Anglo-Chinese free trade agreement that could represent the only economically viable path for the UK when and if it exits the European Union:

—

Unwarranted military provocations are a counterproductive course of action in any circumstance, but when such provocations are conducted against an economically and militarily superior power located on the other side of the globe, such provocations are foolish and self-defeating in the extreme. On the 31st of August British Royal Naval ships entered Chinese territorial waters near the Xisha Islands in the South China Sea. Acting as the little sister to America’s big brother, the ships interfered in China’s sovereign affairs in much the same way that the US Navy does on a frequent basis.

But while the US and China are both military and economic superpowers in the midst of a trade war with one another that was inaugurated by the protectionist policies of Donald Trump, Britain is a nation on the verge of losing its place in a common market with 27 of its neighbours in the European Union. With Japan just inking a free trading agreement with the EU while Japanese companies have threatened to pull out of a post-Brexit Britain and likewise with Donald Trump’s United States appearing to not favour new free trading agreements with anyone, including close allies unless, Britain’s leaders have been in discussions with China about a post-Brexit trade deal.

Like with most European countries, Britain’s political class seems to fail to understand the vital importance of China’s role in helping to pave the way for a new economic era of freer trade based on the win-win principles of bilateral respect between both existing and new partners. Be that as it may, as Britain is about to lose its largest trading partners unless it reaches a last minute compromise on its chaotic withdrawal from the European Union, Britain will have run out of major trading partners unless its leaders begin to shift their mentality on China from one of imperial aggression to one of modern cooperation.

While the idea of a Sino-US war in the 21st century is ludicrous as such a war could destroy the planet several times over, at least the US and China can rely on the doctrine of mutually assured destruction to prevent American provocations in the South China Sea from spiralling into a third world war. By contrast, Britain whose more nostalgic elites still cannot accept that they are no longer the occupier of Hong Kong, is fundamentally over its head when trying to provoke a potential Chinese trading partner form a position of weakness.

Britain can still rectify this disgraceful behaviour by approaching China from a position of realism and respect. The UK economy will be in desperate need of Chinese goods, Chinese investment and Chinese cooperation in the fields of research, technological and pharmaceuticals if London is left without a meaningful exit agreement with Brussels – a reality which no looks increasingly likely. While Britain’s financial sector remains strong, the UK requires long term sustainable options for economic growth so that the entire economy is not wholly dependent on financial capitalism feeding a service industry without any insulation based on more sustainable economic options.

China is willing to work with any and all partners on a bespoke win-win basis. However, when such a potential partner engages in wanton military provocations, China could not be blamed if its leadership decided to shut its economic doors to the provocateurs in question.