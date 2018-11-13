Trump’s Taunts Are Meant To Ironically Provoke A Nationalist Reaction From France

Trump’s twitter trolling is a genius soft power move meant to expose Macron’s recent attack against nationalism as nothing more than hypocritical pandering to the Liberal-Globalist elite.

French President Macron insulted billions of people across the world a few days ago when he proclaimed that “nationalism is treason”. This in and of itself is a contradictory statement because treason is a crime against the same state that nationalists want to protect, meaning that public expressions of pride for one’s homeland and the implementation of policies in advance of its interests are supposedly equivalent to “betraying” it.

Most countries came into being sometime after World War I and their people are immensely proud of the innumerable sacrifices that their forefathers made in the process, which is why Macron’s remark sparked fury in so many. By comparison, Trump’s extolling of nationalist virtues inspires the same people that Macron offended because they can relate to the sincere love that the US President has for his homeland, whether they ultimately agree with most of his policies or not.

As could have been expected, Trump felt that Macron’s words were directed against him and his leadership style, which is why he fired off a few tweets earlier today taunting his Liberal-Globalist rival. Here’s what Trump had to say about France:

“Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not! Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018 On Trade, France makes excellent wine, but so does the U.S. The problem is that France makes it very hard for the U.S. to sell its wines into France, and charges big Tariffs, whereas the U.S. makes it easy for French wines, and charges very small Tariffs. Not fair, must change! On Trade, France makes excellent wine, but so does the U.S. The problem is that France makes it very hard for the U.S. to sell its wines into France, and charges big Tariffs, whereas the U.S. makes it easy for French wines, and charges very small Tariffs. Not fair, must change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018 The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%. He was just trying to get onto another subject. By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!…….. The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%. He was just trying to get onto another subject. By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018 ……MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN!” ……MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

It should be clear to all observers that what Trump’s trying to do is provoke his ideological opponent into a nationalist reaction that would naturally expose his recent attack against nationalism as nothing more than rhetorical pandering to the Liberal-Globalist elite. Macron is attempting to outshine Merkel as the torchbearer of this cause, which is why he uttered his hateful polemic against nationalism, though Trump saw the perfect opportunity to draw attention to how hypocritical his words were by forcing him to respond in one way or another in defense of France.

Even if he fails to do so because he senses the trap that Trump laid for him, then Trump will just continue piling onto by Macron by raising awareness of the economic nationalism that his country practices. Eventually, the global audience will realize that Trump has a point, and it’s that nationalism isn’t “treason” because practically every national leader practices nationalist policies to some extent or another.

If anything, Liberal-Globalist policies that knowingly sacrifice national interests in pursuit of vague ideological goals (or worse) fit the definition of treason much more than nationalism does because they more often than not end up benefiting other countries and/or the transnational elite at the expense of the “national” leader’s own people. It’s the masses’ increasing realization of this fact that’s largely responsible for the revival of pro-sovereignty (“nationalist”) movements in recent years which have already proven their ability to defeat Liberal-Globalist forces such as Hillary Clinton, the “Bremainers”, and the German-backed Polish “opposition party” Civic Platform.

Accordingly, Trump, Brexit, and the ruling Law & Justice party in Poland each present the greatest threats to Liberal-Globalism for their own respective socio-political reasons, hence the desperation with which Macron smeared their supporters as “traitors” in a last-ditch effort to prevent others across the world (and especially the West) from being inspired by their success. There’s a high likelihood that he’ll end up regretting his rhetorical hyperbole, however, because Trump’s making sure that Macron’s words go down in infamy after he exposes them as the height of hypocrisy.

DISCLAIMER: The author writes for this publication in a private capacity which is unrepresentative of anyone or any organization except for his own personal views. Nothing written by the author should ever be conflated with the editorial views or official positions of any other media outlet or institution.