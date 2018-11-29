Before There Was Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden, There Was Dr. David Kelly

Dr. David Kelly was an unassuming man in an age of political grandstanding – a soft spoken weapons expert in an age of weaponized rhetoric. Having worked for both the United Nations and the British government as a high level weapons inspector, he briefly became a household name when after a 2003 visit to Iraq, Dr. Kelly concluded that the government in Baghdad was telling the truth regarding its inability to produce weapons of mass destruction and the non-existence of WMD stockpiles.

In an article published by the Guardian newspaper in 2003, the following was written about what turned out to be Kelley’s final weapons inspecting mission to Iraq:

“An official British investigation into two trailers found in northern Iraq has concluded they are not mobile germ warfare labs, as was claimed by Tony Blair and President George Bush, but were for the production of hydrogen to fill artillery balloons, as the Iraqis have continued to insist.

The conclusion by biological weapons experts working for the British Government is an embarrassment for the Prime Minister, who has claimed that the discovery of the labs proved that Iraq retained weapons of mass destruction and justified the case for going to war against Saddam Hussein.

Instead, a British scientist and biological weapons expert, who has examined the trailers in Iraq, told The Observer last week: ‘They are not mobile germ warfare laboratories. You could not use them for making biological weapons. They do not even look like them. They are exactly what the Iraqis said they were – facilities for the production of hydrogen gas to fill balloons”.

The man quoted in the article was then revealed to be Dr. David Kelley who also stated that Tony Blair’s infamous Iraq dossier was “sexed up” by the UK government in order to inflate the always hyperbolic accusations against Iraq which were used to justify the illegal invasion and occupation of the oil rich Arab republic. Of course, all of Kelley’s assertions turned up to be true while all of Tony Blair’s turned out to be false.

Shortly after the publication of the Guardian piece, Kelly was found dead in the woods after he allegedly slit his wrists. It was later revealed that Kelly was so physically weak that he had difficulty cutting steak with a knife. Yet somehow he was able to successfully sever his wrists and take his life for reasons that remain as unknown as suspicious.

In the years since Kelly’s death, the phenomenon of whistle-blowers exposing devious and criminal behaviour by western governments has become increasingly common. In 2010, Chelsea Manning famously leaked classified information regarding US war criminality in Iraq to Julian Assange’s online publication Wikileaks. The startling revelations led to a public outcry over the ongoing war on Iraq while Manning was imprisoned and threatened with execution over her leaking of the documents to Assange. Manning’s publisher Julian Assange is currently a de-facto prisoner in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London while it has recently been revealed that the US is looking to formally press charges against Assange with the death penalty being a possible consequence of a would-be successful prosecution.

In 2013, former US National Security Agency (NSA) employee Edward Snowden blew the whistle on illegal domestic and international spying programmes controlled by US intelligence agencies. He fled the country shortly thereafter and today remains in Russia where he was granted asylum.

But while the stories of Manning, Assange and Snowden are well known, there has been a concerted attempt to silence discussions about the dead whistle-blower Dr. David Kelly. How did he actual die? Was it really a suicide? Was it a murder and if so who was behind it?

These are the important questions that former British Member of Parliament George Galloway seeks to address in a new film. To maintain his independence, Galloway is raising funds from members of the public to make the film on the crowd-funding website Kickstarter. To contribute to the making of the film Killing Kelly click the link and donate as much or as little as you see fit.