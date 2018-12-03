Qatar Blows Gas on Saudi Arabia’s OPEC+

Days before a major conference in Vienna where OPEC members will discuss a potential production cut in the face of declining prices for a barrel of Brent Crude, Qatar has made a surprise announcement that the small state is exiting the world’s most prominent oil cartel. On the face of it, the decision should not have a substantial impact on the global price of oil as Qatar produces less than 2% of OPEC’s total output while non-OPEC member Russia continues to be the world’s largest single producer of oil.

Yet even so, Qatar has not ever had any particular trouble keeping up with OPEC quotas in the manner that former member Indonesia had – thus leading to the large south east Asian nation’s generally amicable but lacklustre split from OPEC. Yet in an age where Russia and Saudi Arabia form the core of an OPEC+ format which in reality simply means OPEC’s de-facto Saudi leadership in addition to Russia, Qatar has decided to implicitly reject both traditional membership and OPEC+ membership as on its own, Qatar’s oil reserves simply aren’t large enough to merit a position in the OPEC+ format at this particular point in time.

Yet while Qatar’s oil production is not particularly substantial, the country exported more liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2017 than any nation in the world. As there have been whispers that Qatar may work with Iran to extract more gas from a maritime gas field within the territorial waters of both nations, it becomes clear that in spite of Doha’s denials, the withdrawal from OPEC is Qatar’s way of trying to create further distance between itself and its rival Saudi Arabia.

With the Saudi led economic, diplomatic and tourism boycott of Qatar still in full swing, Doha has taken the kind of optically powerful though pragmatically less relevant move that caused the Saudi-Qatari dispute in the first place. In many ways, Saudi Arabia has a history of reacting more strongly to moves taken by Qatar which in terms of perception suggest a move away from a united front with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, but which in reality are more symbolic than meaningful.

With that in mind, it may be that Qatar in fact wants to get Saudi Arabia’s attention and has therefore withdrawn from OPEC at a crucial time in the cartel’s operational history in order to do so. In other words, what better way than to promote Qatari LNG than to make a move which hints at disorder in Saudi Arabia’s de-facto OPEC house, a place that remained theoretically united even during the Iran-Iraq war and multiple substituent US invasions of Iraq.

Beyond this, there is a real possibility that Qatar simply wants to focus more on gas related projects while unlike Russia (a significant gas exporter itself), the more modest oil producer that is Qatar simply felt that maintaining OPEC membership was not worth its while when there were other priorities to focus on.

Yet while this may be true, the timing of the announcement betrays the Qatari move as a clear attempt to provoke Saudi Arabia during a time when Turkey clearly has Qatar’s geopolitical back while Russia in spite of his powerful partnership with Turkey now has Saudi Arabia’s back. None of this is to suggest that a hot conflict will arise from Qatar’s surprise decision but instead, Qatar is testing the waters and will assess its next move based on the reaction of its main rival. For Riyadh’s part, it would behove the Kingdom not to react with public anger to Qatar’s decision, but it is an unpredictable response from Riyadh that Qatar hopes to use as a barometer to determine its future courses of action across multiple fronts in the region.