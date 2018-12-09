Erdogan Injects Sanity Into Debate on The Yellow Vests of France

Hours after Donald Trump made a wildly undiplomatic endorsement of the protesters in Paris and other major cities in France, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered a measured response to the issue while also reflecting on how Europe’s hypocritical behaviour led to this dangerous impasse for France and some of France’s neighbours.

Erdogan made it clear that while Turkey in no way supports the chaos caused by the at times out of control protesters, nor does Turkey endorse the often disproportionate and violent police response to the protests. Calling for de-escalation, Turkey invited Europeans to cease their double standards on issues relating to human rights, dignity and freedom. Pointing out that the internationally recognised terror groups PKK and DHKP-C had a visible presence among the Yellow Vest protesters, Erdogan stated that if Europeans truly want to live in peace, they must join with countries like Turkey in order to fight a real war on terrorism that is comprehensive rather than selective and hypocritical. Commenting on how things would improve if European leaders decided to civilise their own political systems in respect of adopting a consistent view on fighting terror, Erdogan said:

“When you do this, have no doubt that you will understand Turkey better and we will be real friends with you”.

Erodgan also highlighted how in spite of the anti-Islamic scaremongering of many Europeans, that the chaos in Paris and elsewhere has not been caused by Muslims or immigrants but primarily by indigenous Europeans. Erodgan stated:

“Those who provoke hostility against refugees and Islamophobia have been caught in their own trap. The walls of security and welfare they cherish so much are being shaken by their own citizens, not by refugees or Muslims”.

The aphorism that violence begets violence readily applies to the worrying scenes of brutality and anarchy fomenting on the streets of Paris. Yet as European governments themselves have a history of welcoming violent terrorists into their midst, doing little about the narcotics trade which funds terrorism and even less about moderating an often wholly counter-productive foreign policy, now it is European citizens themselves who are joining in the violent spectacle that continues to darken the streets of France. When it comes to the PKK terror group in particular, Europe has a dismal record as Erdogan pointed out in his recent remarks. The PKK’s close ties to the illegal narcotics trade in Europe is yet another cause for concern.

While the PKK terror group has killed 40,000 people in less than forty years including Turkish military officers and police, civilians, tourists and the ethnic Kurds that the PKK falsely claims to represent, this statistic does not include the multitude of further deaths caused by the illegal inter-continental narcotics trade controlled by PKK terrorists. Turkey’s Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has recently warned his European Union partners to be on guard against the PKK’s narco-network in Europe. According to Soylu,

“Especially in Europe, the PKK controls 80 percent of the drug trade and it is estimated that the terror group earns around $1.5 billion per year. …In other words, [drug dealers] are continuously inventing new drugs. The production of drugs is also increasing. The area of opium cultivation in Afghanistan was 17,000 hectares in 2002. The U.S. intervened there to bring peace and democracy; it was such an intervention that the cultivation area jumped to 328,000 hectares in 2017. Opium production increased from 4,800 tons in 2016 to 9,000 tons in 2017, an increase of 63 percent in a year”.

The Interior Minister further detailed how Turkish authorities are stepping up their fight against narcotics, but cautioned that all nations much be vigilant against this threat. He further detailed the nature of the drugs trafficked and sold by the PKK including heroin, cocaine, meth, so-called “ecstasy” and most worryingly the notorious captagon – the drug of choice for Daesh an al-Qaeda terrorists. Soylu stated,

“If I tell you that we have captured 15,821,096 captagon pills from street dealers in the first 10 months, we can make a clear picture in the minds of the public regarding the scale of our fight on the field”.

To understand the importance of captagon to international terror networks in terms not only of selling the drug but in respect of distributing it among murderous terrorists, one must trace the origins of the drug’s popularity to recent wars throughout the Middle East and Africa.

In 2011, when Libyan Revolutionary leader Muammar Gaddafi appeared before his nation saying that seditious elements and foreign agitators were on narcotics and thus deprived of their own cognitive abilities, he was laughed at by the western mainstream media who cheered on his subsequent assassination at the hands of al-Qaeda proxies working with the US, UK and France.

It turns out that Gaddafi was absolutely correct. Drugs have become a staple of the modern terrorist’s diet. From Libya to Syria and Iraq to Philippines, warped young men without a real knowledge of any particular faith or ideology are taking vast amounts of drugs in order to give them the physical stamina combined with mental incapacity, which allows them to carry out barbaric atrocities without cessation. If it ever seemed odd that young men turn to terrorism which will often lead to their own death, as well as the death of others, without any promise of earthly remuneration, this is because even among the poor or the mentally challenged, terrorism is typically unthinkable.

It is the promise and delivery of mind altering drugs which pushes young people into terrorism, rather than mythical notions about an un-Islamic and un-Christian afterlife. In this sense, the difference between a young man turning to drug dealing or robbery, has the same basic origins as those who turn to terrorism. In most societies it is a slippery slope. It is no coincidence that many well known terrorists were fond of alcohol, prostitutes and so-called recreational drugs prior to committing their atrocities. While alcoholism, the taking of narcotics and the frequenting of harlots is prohibited in Islam, these actions are de rigueur in respect of the lifestyles that surround the narco-trade. Thus, terrorism is anything but a “problem with Islam”, it is a geopolitical problem whose foot-soldiers are fuelled by dangerous drugs.

While there are many drugs used by terrorists, well-known narcotics such as cocaine is at best, a second favourite among today’s killers. The 21st century terrorist’s drug of choice is a pill called captagon whose effects while similar to cocaine, are even more extreme, making its users capable of super-human violence while totally erasing what remains of a human conscience.

Captagon has been found among Daesh (ISIS) and al-Qaeda fighters in Libya, Iraq, Syria, as well as in terrorist shipping roots in France and Italy, just to name a few. But other drugs also play their role. Philippine President Duterte has waged a war against drug addicts, drug dealers and the criminal networks built up around both. These networks include not only mafioso gangs, but Daesh aligned terrorist organisations. Soldiers in The Philippines have discovered that the Daesh aligned Maute Group who for months occupied the city of Marawi in Mindanao, were taking the drug known as Shabu, a powerful methamphetamine which has been at the root of South East Asia’s drug problem.

Recently, it came to be known that the terrorists who slaughtered civilians last year on England’s London Bridge and surrounding areas, were on powerful steroids. But it is not just Daesh and al-Qaeda related terrorists who are fuelled by drugs. Most of the so-called mass shooters in recent US history, have been under the influence of narcotics both during and before their killing sprees. This includes Stephen Paddock, the man who committed the biggest mass shooting in US history last year in Las Vegas.

The plague of narcotics is directly related to terrorism at the point of sale, the point of cultivation and more often than not at the point of ingestion. The seriousness of the drug fuelled element of international terrorism however still remains silenced throughout Europe as does the PKK’s invasion of the European Union.

As the PKK expands its killing machine in Europe, the dangerous terror group is also spreading its narco-network throughout the world, including and especially in Europe. It is therefore imperative that the EU works with Turkey to set up a new anti-PKK/anti-narcotics task force before more damage to human life is done by terrorists without regard for humanity. The presence of such a group at the French protests is a sign that things could potentially go from bad to worse.

The events in France cannot be viewed in isolation. They are a product of a broken society where governments have allowed terrorism to creep into the social fabric while it is not Muslim immigrants but radicalised indigenous people who are now setting cities alight throughout France. When one’s foreign policy is based on violence, when one imports violent radical groups like the PKK, FETO and Daesh into one’s midst and when the civilised bond between government and civilian breaks down – chaos will be the result while the drugs that European leaders did nothing to stop will only mad a very bad situation all the more horrific.

While Donald Trump revelled in the protesters’ provocations, Erdogan has pointed out the grim origin of the events in France while also offering sage advice about how to de-esclate the chaos and return to long term normalcy by taking concrete action steps in the name of regional peace.

