Modi’s BJP Faces Crucial Electoral Defeats in Provincial Elections

Months ahead of 2019 general elections, Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP faces big electoral defeats

As they say, politics is a great leveller. India’s Hindu nationalist ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, suffered a jolt in three provincial elections in the country. The BJP’s adversity came in three states that were under the BJP’s rule (two of them continuously since 2003) and with not too much time left before the next general elections scheduled for the first half of 2019, thee December results will certainly leave the party’s top brass rattled if not panicky.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP were on such an upward curve all these years (the cycle had started in 2013 with the elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where the latest results came out) that the Opposition often looked hapless and demotivated. The supporters of the Hindu nationalist leader and his party were upbeat about another sweeping victory in the 2019 elections, just like they were were in 2014. That confidence will be forced have a reality check, while the Opposition will see a boost in their self-confidence.

But why did the BJP lose the three vital elections (there were five state elections in all and the BJP failed to win any, which is again something unusual in the Modi era)?

Agrarian crisis has been something the BJP has failed to address

The biggest reason has been India’s agrarian crisis. Although the BJP rulers have tried to show to the people through their populist measures how much they are concerned about the commoners’ welfare, in reality, the farmers of India have been left in terrible distress. The results from three largely rural states were testimony to the fact. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were doing well even a few years ago in terms of agrarian growth but that has come down recently. There were also instances of violence in one of these states last year in which a number of farmers were killed. The saffron party clearly had to bear the brunt despite having some of its most popular chief ministers in these states.

Politics of inclusiveness not being witnessed

The BJP’s politics over the last few years since it came to power in 2014 has not been inclusive. Communal tensions have gone up leading to attacks, including the lynching of people from religious minorities and socially unprivileged groups over issues such as the trading of cows and even rumoured consumption of beef. There has not been enough employment even as the clamour has grown stronger for building a Ram Temple and statues to appease the party’s right-wing Hindu nationalist constituents. A weak and disorganised Opposition has made these socially divisive projects even easier to execute. There are voices of anger over issues like demonetisation and the crisis in the rural sectors, but the anti-Modi front had been unsuccessful in trying to capitalise on these trends because of a lack of strong leadership.

Still early days to say Modi will lose in 2019, but he certainly won’t have a cakewalk either

The latest results represent a firm reality check for the BJP. It is still early days to say that Modi will be booted out of power in the next national elections, even after the BJP’s latest debacle, since the Opposition alliance still has chinks in its armour and the leadership of Congress president Rahul Gandhi is not yet viewed as fully convincing across the nation as a whole.

That being said, the sudden losses for a party which had been winning almost every election that it fought in the last five years will undoubtedly ring alarm bells and lead to calls for a course correction in terms of the right-wing saffron camp’s political content and style.