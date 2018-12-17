Syria in 2019: Rapid Political Normalisation

The conflict in Syria has lasted longer than the Second World War and as such, much of Syria has been operating within the framework of a war mentality for a significant period of time. To contextualise this, a child who is a healthy seven year old boy or girl living in one of the more placid parts of the country, nevertheless has known nothing but a state of war for his/her entire life. Yet for much of Syria, this is going to change in 2019 and the question now is one of anticipating both the relief and challenges that will derive from a rapid process of political normalisation for the war torn Arab Republic.

Sudanese President calls on Assad

Yesterday, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashar became the fist head of state from the Arab League and indeed one of the few heads of state in the wider world to visit Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus. This is significant on multiple levels. While it has been pointed out that Bashir is close to Assad’s Russian partner and is in fact openly seeking to court Russia more intensely than before, all the while simultaneously decrying the United States – this is only one part of the story.

The last several years have seen Turkey growing ever closer to Sudan and the reasons go well beyond sharing a mutual antagonist in the form of Sisi’s Egypt. Turkey’s multipolar outlook that has been firmly established by Turkeys’ President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has led Ankara to intensify partnerships throughout both the parts of Africa with strong historic Ottoman connections as well countries as far south as South Africa. Sudan is of particular importance to Turkey, not least because Ankara is rebuilding the old Ottoman port of Suakin which was once a major port of call for those on the Hajj due to its proximity to the western shores of the Arabian peninsula. Once the new port at Suakin is completed, it will again became a major stop for millions of African Muslims making the mandatory pilgrimage to Mecca. Thus, one can see both an economic and soft power component to the major Turko-Sudanese partnership.

Therefore, Omar al-Bashir’s visit to Damascus will have have had implications both for Russia and Turkey. In respect of Russia, it is almost certain that Moscow’s security forces in Damascus helped to provide additional security for the Sudanese President as the truth is that Syrian forces alone could probably not prevent a terrorist from seeking to inflict harm on a major leader calling on the once (and partly still) isolated Bashar al-Assad.

For Turkey the matter is far more complex and therefore much more significant.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister strongly hints and normalisation with Damascus

While Turkey’s partner Omar al-Bashir was shaking hands with Turkey’s adversary Bashar al-Assad, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said the following:

“Everyone should consider working with Assad if he wins democratic elections. This process should be under the scope of the United Nations. It should be inclusive. Everyone should be given their rights. It should include everyone inside and outside Syria, it should include those who are located in my country, in other countries, as refugees. There should be transparent and democratic elections. After these elections, Syrians should decide who should run their country”.

To better contextualise this statement, it helps to know that that Astana trio of Iran, Turkey and Russia are currently finalising their proposals for a new Syrian constitution that all factions in Syria will have to agree to before the document is presented to the United Nations as required by the unanimously passed UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

Thus, the statement from Çavuşoğlu is indicative of a reality in which Turkey could join Russia and Iran in so far as Turkey could re-establish relations with an Assad led Damascus with the comparatively small caveat that Assad receives some variety of a popular mandate under the terms of the Astana group’s draft constitution.

All eyes on Turkey-US relations

Turkey might still be on the cusp of a major anti-terror operation against the US allied YPG/PKK terror group which operates in areas under US occupation in the north-east of Syria. However, the beginning of Turkey’s operation has at least temporarily been paused as Washington has reportedly offered to extradite the terrorist mastermind Fethullah Gülen (the leader of the Fethullah Terror Organisation-FETO) to Turkey.

Ankara has for years asked the US to extradite Gülen and under three different Presidents, the US has refused. Now though, the US may hand the terrorist leader to Ankara in exchange for working towards some compromise over the YPG/PKK presence in north-eastern Syria, while the US might also request that Turkey tones done some of its anti-Saudi rhetoric as it becomes clear that Donald Trump is now the world’s most important supporter of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (the man Turkey has hinted at being responsible for the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

While Turkey will never stand for the YPG/PKK conducting operations close to its border, some sort of agreement in which the US will militarily neuter its YPG/PKK partners could be on the table along with a Gülen handover.

The significance for Damascus is that all of this means that Bashar al-Assad’s war is largely over and his new political challenges lie ahead. At present, most of Syria including all of Syria’s most important urban areas are controlled by the Assad government. The Daesh terrorist group is largely non-operational in Syria, while Idlib has been divided through a successful Russo-Turkish ceasefire agreement. Turkey maintains a presence in parts of northern Aleppo and the US occupies the north-east. None of this is likely to change until after – perhaps well after the new constitution is in place. Until then, these aforementioned contact lines will largely remain frozen.

The Saudi axis

The Riyadh orchestrated murder of the Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi helped to highlight a reality that existed even prior to Khashoggi’s grim demise. The fact of the matter is that while as recently as three years ago, Saudi Arabia and its Gulfi partners viewed toppling fellow Arab leader Bashar al-Assad as a crucial regional priority, today Saudi Arabia’s rivalry with Turkey is becoming a more pressing and passionate priority.

While in many ways Saudi Arabia has already lost the battle for soft power in the broader western Eurasian and African Sunni Muslim world to Turkey, Saudi Arabia may turn to an unlikely partner to at least attempt to change some of this. Reports that Saudi Arabia’s closest ally the UAE is making moves to re-open its embassy in Damascus, indicates that at a behind the scenes level that the public only knows small bits about, there is already momentum behind a Syrian Ba’athist-GCC reconciliation.

The aim of this reconciliation is of course to play on Syria’s pan-Arabist politics and the anti-Turkish sentiments that run high among many of Bashar al-Assad’s supporters. Saudi Arabia’s broader goal is to try and counterbalance Turkey’s popularity among members of the Syrian opposition while also helping to normalise the leadership of a strong Arab President who is self-evidently going to remain in power one way or another.

And yet for Damascus, this could also help to put Russia and Iran in a position of gently nudging both Ankara and Damascus towards the kind of pragmatic political normalisation that the Turkish Foreign Minister just spoke of with a surprising level of optimism. This is because Russia and especially Iran would not want Syria to join Saudi Arabia’s anti-Turkish (and anti-Iranian) “geopolitical jihad”, but instead would seek to balance restored Damascus-GCC relations with restored Damascus-Ankara relations. This is because Russia seeks an overall sense of balance in the region while Iran is a partner of Turkey that happens to be Saudi Arabia’s primary adversary. Iran would therefore worry about its main rival developing relations with its ally Bashar al-Assad and because of this, Iran could help to smooth out the obvious pitfalls in a much needed Ankara-Damascus normalisation process, for its own self-interested but nevertheless benign reasons.

Conclusion

Due to the strange phenomenon of wilful ignorance causing collective pseudo-amnesia among most partisans in the Syria conflict, few remember that prior to 2011, Turkey and Syria were experiencing healthier relations than at any time during the previous century. Likewise, with Assad’s main rival Saddam Hussein long gone by 2011, Syria had either positive or more than acceptable relations with every other member of the Arab league in spite of ideological differences with the then largely united (unlike now) GCC.

The success of the current peace process will therefor be measured by how much the Astana partnership and Russia in particular can turn back the diplomatic clock to sometime in early 2011. Many will make the mistake of gauging the success of this process by observing stridently anti-Turkey and anti-Saudi Ba’athists on social media, while others will make the mistake of listening to pro-government Turks on social media who will never accept Assad while likewise many in Saudi social media will never accept him either.

Yet domestically aimed social media and even official media are aiming at a different audience than the foreign ministry of Russia and some of its multipolar partners. The fact of the matter is, both Turkey and the GCC want the conflict in Syria to be over as does Russia and even Iran. Therefore, diplomatic circles are moving forward even as propaganda on all sides will likely remain the same.

Likewise, as Israel was among the first to bet on what ended up being the losing side in Syria, even Tel Aviv will be happy for the conflict to end now that Russia has made Israel ironclad assurances that neither Syria nor its Iranian partners will breach the status quo in the occupied Golan Heights.

In the film Lawrence of Arabia, the following line is uttered by Sir Alec Guinness portraying the historical figure Faisal I bin Hussein bin Ali al-Hashemi:

“Young men make wars and the virtues of war are the virtues of young men – courage and hope for the future. Then the old men make the peace and the vices of peace are the vices of old men – mistrust and caution”.

In the film, that line was spoken in Damascus. It will likely be spoken in Damascus again.