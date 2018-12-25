The So-called “War on Christmas” Has Become a McCarthyite War Against China

During his 2016 Presidential campaign, Donald Trump complained about what the American religious right called “the war on Christmas”. Trump and his supporters pointed out how salutations such as “merry Christmas” were often being replaced by more blasé remarks including “happy holidays” and “season’s greetings”. Indeed, the promotion of salutations such as “season’s greetings” was designed to be more socially inclusive of non-Christians. And yet there exists a fallacy behind this thinking in the first place. First of all, as Jesus Christ is a prophet in Islam, many Muslim majority nations happily share Christmas traditions with Christian minority groups. This is true in Pakistan, Malaysia, Iran, Syria and Egypt, while it was once also true of Iraq, prior to the violent cleansing of Iraqi Christians after the 2003 US/UK invasion. Secondly, as the Americanisation of Christmas is largely a secular phenomenon, there is little about celebrating Christmas in the contemporary context that is necessarily directly related to a religious experience.

In any case, long before the arrival of Donald Trump, the phrase “merry Christmas” was far from extinct in the United States. But as Trump turned the phrase into a political crusade, clearly those in the US complaining of a “war on Christmas” had to turn somewhere else to vent their paranoia. As the idea of a “war on Christmas” was invented by America’s religious right, in the age of Trump they turned their hatred towards a frequent target – The People’s Republic of China or “red China” as more than a few on the American far-right still call it.

As such, this month was filled with stories from American mainstream and alternative media about how somehow “Christmas is banned in China”. Not surprisingly, these false stories were ideally placed to distract from Trump’s trade war’s disastrous effect on US stock and bond markets. Of course, Christmas is not by any means “banned” in China even though to read the horror stories coming from right-wing as well as liberal American media, one could be forgiven for thinking that China is the world’s largest Christian nation whose government is at war with its population. In reality, Christianity has never been prominent in China with most Chinese either identifying as secular, atheist or followers of traditional indigenous belief systems and traditions. Christians in China only amount to 2.3% of the entire population, thus making Christians a very small minority group in the vast country.

That being said, Beijing based journalist Tom McGregor has written a piece laying out the fact that not only are churches of multiple Christian denominations celebrating Christmas while non-Christian Chinese are welcome to attend services, but multiple shops are in fact displaying Christmas decorations in fitting with the secular-commercialised version of Christmas that is largely a product of US companies such as Cola Cola, whose marketing department invented the contemporary image of Santa Clause. McGregor points out that Christmas is not an official public holiday in China, but nor is this the case in many other countries, including those with a greater percentage of Christian citizens than China. Furthermore, many European countries in which there are fewer regular church goers than in the United States, still give their citizens many more public holidays surrounding the Christmas season than does the United States. In Russia, a country that along with China is the frequent target of attacks in the US media, a total of seven public holidays are granted to the people in-line with Russia’s tradition of celebrating Christmas according to the Julian Calendar. By contrast, in the United States, only Gregorian Christmas (the 25th of December) and New Years Day are public holidays, while in Germany, Austria, Greece, Italy and Britain for example, the 26th of December is also a full public holiday.

While only a fool would believe the John Birch Society style propaganda about Christmas being “banned” in China, a far more important line of enquiry arises from the need to understand why this has made headlines in the US this December.

While John Birch Society style Sinophobia disguised as anti-communism had tended to fade from the headlines in the US beginning in the 1960s, elements of the American right continued to see China as a metaphysical enemy of the United States, simply because China has a different political system from that of America and most of its western allies. Today, this line of thinking is increasingly back in fashion among the religious right that remains supportive of Trump while Trump’s declaration of “victory” in the “war on Christmas” has led the US religious-right to require a new enemy other than the allegedly anti-Christmas secularists of the United States that Trump has managed to “vanquish” by loudly proclaiming “merry Christmas” from the White House.

But it is not just the religious right that is gunning for China using false narratives as their weapon of choice. American liberals are also playing their part by helping Sinophobic elements of the US government to proffer a false narrative accusing China of ill-treatment against some Muslim citizens of the PRC. Since American liberals (most of whom are not particularly religious) have taken up the supposed case of religious minorities in China, it is only fitting that they should be joining the likes of the right-wing Alex Jones in alleging that Christmas is under attack by Beijing. While this is a strange alliance by the domestic standards of the US, in the wider international context, western Tony Blair style liberals have long been allied with the militant right in attempting to shape the world in a narrow western image – one in which religion is often exploited but rarely understood.

The reality is that China does not have a Christmas problem but as one would except in an overwhelmingly non-Christian and secular nation, Christmas isn’t a particularly big deal for most Chinese, just as for example the Muslim Holy Month of Ramadan doesn’t mean that much to the average Trump supporter.

Ultimately, the US is falling back into the trap of ideologically tinged racism that was so prominent during the so-called “red scare” and the age of witch-hunting US Senator Joseph McCarthy. While China looks to open its doors to new imports including those from the United States, Americans on both the right and the liberal left see fit to defame China to mask their own economic shortcomings.