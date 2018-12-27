Civilian Flights Into And Out of Lebanon Must be Re-routed to Avoid an Israel Authored Tragedy

The best way to prevent a horrific man-made “accident” would be to make it so that it could never happen in the first place. Specifically, as Israel’s Russian partner confirmed with dismay that Tel Aviv’s fighter jets used civilian aircraft flying over the Syria-Lebanon border as “shields” during a recent aerial attack on Damascus, several horrific scenarios unfolded.

Geopolitical expert Andrews Korybko summarises the danger based on a very recent tragic friendly fire incident in the region in the following way:

“It’s paradoxical that the “IAF” might be so concerned about the safety of its pilots that it would put dozens of civilian air travelers at risk, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that it did this exact same thing back in September vis-a-vis a Russian spy plane but with dramatically different results. At that time, a Syrian S-200 operator fired a missile that an “Israeli” pilot narrowly avoided by executing a midair tactical maneuver that tricked the armament into hitting the Russian spy plane “shield” instead”.

Therefore it can be concluded beyond any reasonable doubt that there was a chance that Syria could have accidentally downed a civilian jetliner in its attempts to defend against an Israeli air attack, in the same way that when Damascus defended against the last major Israeli air attack, Syria accidentally shot down an allied Russian spy plane.

Beyond this though, as the accidental downing of the Russian plane makes it clear, the aircraft that Israel’s attacking fighters use as shields are in clear and present danger every time Israel’s air force employs this deeply unethical manoeuvre. But taking things a step further, knowing that Israel has been privately upset about the current US withdrawal from Syrian territory, it can be safely assumed that Tel Aviv will do just about anything it can to convince the US to go back on its decision. In exploring the admittedly extreme options that Israel might take, I stated in an earlier piece that Israel staging a provocation against NATO member Turkey or its allies in Syria could be one such method used by Tel Aviv a force the US back into the conflict.

Yet an even more horrifying scenario exists. While Turkey’s powerful military is well prepared to fight back against such an Israeli provocation if necessary, by engineering a scenario wherein Syria accidentally shoots down a civilian airliner and possibly killing hundreds in the process, while Israel would have crossed yet another line into severely immoral behaviour, its powerful ally would inevitably take a different view. Because the US never typically holds Israel to account for its criminal actions, while Russia realistically does not do so either (apart from the occasional rhetorical slap on the wrist), such a provoked atrocity could set Israel up to ask the US to attack western Syria and under such a situation the US might oblige. Under such a worst case scenario, Israel could likely convince the US to blame Syria (and by extrapolation Russia) for a provocation that objectively was engineered by Tel Aviv.

While western Syria still has the proverbial “life insurance policy” of multiple Russian men and weapons on its territory that neither the US nor Israel would dare to attack, the US did twice attack western Syria (albeit with limited results) in the spring of 2018 as well as in the spring of 2017. At a time when multiple factions in Syria and the Astana trio of Turkey, Russia and Iran are firmly focused on forming a constitutional committee to draft a new Syrian Constitution that will form the basis of new elections held in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 – the last thing that anyone wants (except Israel) is an escalation in any military action in the country.

With all of this in mind, it would seem that the only option possible that could be taken to save human life that is being recklessly endangered by Israel’s cowardly behaviour, is to re-route all civilian flights approaching the busy Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport so that incoming flights enter Lebanese airspace from the north rather than the east. Of course this will increase flight times, costs to air carriers and inconvenience some people, but this is ultimately a small price to pay given Israel’s track record of negligence when it comes to using civilian aircraft as shields during its acts of aggression against a neighbouring state.

At the time when MH-17 was shot down over Donbass, I went on record saying that such a flight should have never been allowed to fly over a war zone where it was well known that missiles capable of downing an aircraft were in full operation. Ultimately, it was this negligent act of routing the doomed flight over that war zone that could have and should have presented the last clear chance to avoid the tragedy that unfolded. Sadly, air traffic controllers did not take advantage of the last clear chance available to them and tragedy struck.

Lebanese authorities must therefore work with international partners to temporarily re-route all incoming and outgoing civilian air traffic as anything less would represent a substantial risk that is simply not worth taking.