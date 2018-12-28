The Wholly Unnecessary War in Syria – an Assessment of Facts at The Close of 2018

Every war has an objective ranging from the noble to the wicked. Turning to some clearly wicked examples of wars that succeeded in their objective, in 2011, the US, UK and France sought to undermine and overthrow the Libyan state and subsequently did so. Similarly, in 2003, the US and UK sought to overthrow the Iraqi government and subsequently did so. In this sense, the primary goals of the initiators of these wars got what they wanted and both Libya and Iraq were forever changed (for the worse).

The present conflict in Syria has by contrast progressed in a far more gradual method. Rather than shock and awe or “we came, we saw, he died”, multiple state and non-state interests battled the Syrian government as well as one another since 2011. In this sense, the conflict in Syria is best categorised as many little wars all within the framework of one major war, in which every major power in the region and beyond had (or has) a different dog in the fight.

Thus, for a while it seemed as though Syria might be split into anything between three and five nations with each participant in the war getting a slice. The reality has turned out to be the opposite of this. In spite of having more competing interests from foreign statepowers and well recognised non-state militias than other regional wars, it seems as though the conflict in Syria is going to end the way it began – with a central government led by Bashar al-Assad in control of most if not all of Syrian territory.

With Russia, Iran and Turkey cooperating as partners in a political peace process and with the once hostile wealthy Arab states of the GCC tripping over each other to re-establish relations with Damascus, it is only a matter of time before the war in Syria ends as it began – with the tragic exceptions to normalcy being the thousands of lives being lost that can never return, the thousands more that have been displaced and the billions of Dollars worth of infrastructure that has been destroyed destroyed.

With this reality in mind, here is what the conflict in Syria has taught observers about the present state of the major parties to the conflict:

Russian policy makers lack imagination

While the conflict in Syria started in 2011, Russia only entered in 2015 and the reason Russia entered was largely because its naval base at Tartus may have been threatened by the conflict. Of course, Russian officials will never admit this – claiming instead that their second goal of helping an ally fight terrorism was instead their primary goal. The fact that Russia stupidly under-utilised Tartus for over 25 years lends some credence to this argument, but the reality is that modern Russia has a tendency only to act just before a major Russian interest is threatened. The fact that Russia has refused to act to repel the fascist war against Donbass while acting rapidly to relieve its naval base in Sevastopol, Crimea, tells one everything that needs to be known about the “too little – too late” methods of modern Russian military thinking. To put it mildly, unlike Russian diplomats, Russian military strategists lack geopolitical foresight.

It was only when a Russian naval base with a strategically important eastern Mediterranean location became threatened that the Russian military decided to actually help an allied state. And yet, Russia could have prevented the war in Syria from ever happening had it sprung into action elsewhere in 2011.

While Russia foolishly abstained from voting on UN Security Council Resolution 1973 which gave the US, France and UK the “right” to militarily intervene in Libya, Russia could have vetoed the measure and then sent ships, aircraft and soldiers to its long standing Libyan partner in order to send a clear message to Libya’s enemies: a war in Libya will not be one what anyone will win. If Russia had acted to save its Libyan partner, the western powers would almost certainly have never pressed their luck in Syria later in 2011, nor would they have pressed their luck in Kiev in 2014.

The lesson is that rather than thinking proactively, Russia only reacts just before it would have otherwise been too late.

Turkey is flexible

While Turkey entered the Syrian conflict to help remove Bashar al-Assad from power, over the last two years Ankara’s goal has pivoted to work with Russia and Iran in the Astana peace format which aims to help author a political solution to the war. At the same time, Turkey now has the opportunity to correct historic regional wrongs which have seen the PKK being allowed a base in northern Syria from which to conduct their terrorist atrocities. It was first under former Syrian President Hafez al-Assad that the PKK was allowed a base in northern Syria in the early 1980s and this mistake is now being rectified.

And yet during the current crisis, the PKK’s Syrian branch YPG was allied not with Bashar, son of Hafez but with the United States. Now that the YPG/PKK’s US allies are withdrawing from the war, Turkey has a clear chance to once and for all eliminate PKK terrorism from the region while also paving the way for north-eastern Syria to be handed back to its rightful Arab majority owners along with peaceful minority groups, including the majority of anti-YPG Kurds.

Turkey’s situation is likewise one of being a victor in spite of Assad remaining in power because unlike the US and its European allies which lost prestige, lost partnerships and lost out on their main objective, Turkey has come out of the conflict with more partnerships, more prestige than it had in 2011, while Turkey has accomplished deeply important objectives both in respect of national security and in respect of new regional economic partnerships.

Turkey was able to achieve this by showing the utmost realism and flexibility in terms of forming pragmatic partnerships, working to secure its border against terrorism, working to make sure that militants in Syria never turned their weapons against Turkey and also working with other responsible nations to bring peace through the Astana format.

Iran’s Pyrrhic victory

While Iran was the first foreign power to enter the conflict in Syria on the “winning side”, in many respects Iran has less to show for it than some of the “losers”. With the GCC states moving in to fund Syria’s rebuilding and with Iran unable to invest in the rebuilding efforts due to a weak currency and crippling sanctions, it is not clear that Iran has gained much in a material sense from its fully legal intervention in Syria.

Of course, Iran has gained a measure of prestige among its religious compatriots in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq, but as Iran’s economic opportunities tend to lie more with China, Pakistan, Russia, India and central Asia than with the Arab world – some in Iran will be asking “was it worth it” – not least because after 2015, Russia did most of the heavy lifting on behalf of Damascus.

In many ways, the best and perhaps most unlikely development of the conflict from Iran’s perspective was strengthening its partnership with neighbouring Turkey, a nation that has consistently defended Iran against the bullying tactic of US sanctions, while Ankara has consummately vowed to expand economic partnerships with Iran irrespective of US threats.

An Arab Republic “beat” the United States

In 1986 when the US bombed Libya as part of the one day Operation El Dorado Canyon, Libyan Revolutionary leader Muammar Gaddafi built a monument to the US F-111 shot down by the Libyan military. While Libya lost multiple aircraft to US bombardment as well as seeing the deaths of dozens of Libyan soldiers and civilians, the downing of the F-111 and Gaddafi’s own survival was seen as a major victory for a secular Arab power over the US – thus indicating the low standards that the Arab world set for itself in this respect.

Thus, the fact that an Arab Nationalist Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was able not only to survive an almost eight year long war against him and come out not only alive but in charge but also in control of most of Syrian territory – represents a substantial emotional victory among Arab Nationalists who were told that their era had passed. In this sense, the Ba’athist victory is in many respects tantamount to the greatest Arab Nationalist victory since Nasser’s victory against Britain, Israel and France in 1956.

Of course, like in 1956, it is difficult to say whether Assad would have won his portion of the war without powerful assistance from Russia and Iran. That being said, as Russia only came into the war in late 2015 and with Iran not having a major advisory presence in its earliest stages, for a time it can be said that the Ba’athist government of Syria did stand alone.

For an Arab world that has been treated with such contempt by the western imperial and neo-imperial powers for centuries, this achievement is deeply meaningful among many Arabs and cannot be minimised irrespective of which side one took in the conflict.

Israel is more reckless than ever but less influential than ever

When Israel illegally bombed Iraq in 1981’s Operation Opera, it left a profound effect on regional development. Likewise, when Israel illegally bombed Syria in 2007’s Operation Outside the Box, it exposed Damascus as impotent against its nuclear armed occupier neighbour. And yet as Israel’s illegal bombings on Syrian territory become ever more frequent and their methods become ever more reckless, they are paradoxically becoming ever less effective.

After illegally bombing Syria on-and-off for the last two years, Israel has little to show for it. Damascus’s air defence systems are more powerful than ever and Israel’s attacks have not resulted in substantial loss of life nor material assets in Syria. This is the case, even though Russia effectively prohibits Syria from using its highly advanced S-300 missile defence systems.

Beyond this, as Israel has had to run to both its traditional US partner and to Russia in order to beg both nations to ensure that Syrian and Iranian forces do not liberate the occupied Golan Heights, it makes it clear that Israel is self-evidently ill-prepared to fight its own battles.

Thus, as regional powers surrounding Israel get progressively stronger, Israel has shown itself to have become far less militarily influential than it once was – although with illegal nuclear weapons and more modern weaponry than any Arab state, it is nevertheless remains a dangerous force to be reckoned with.

The Arab world pivots to Russia and China

With the US clearly losing out on achieving any of its main objectives in Syria and with elements of the US government willing to turn on a proverbial dime against “former ally” Saudi Arabia’s de-facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, both the rich and developing nations of the Arab world are increasingly turning towards Russia for diplomatic and security partnerships while turning to China for Belt and Road derived infrastructural development.

To be sure, Arab states (particularly those in the GCC) continue to require the US as a customer base for its energy, but with the US reclaiming its position as a major energy producer itself and with elements of the US government showing no real loyalty to any of its Arab partners, Arab states from Syria to Saudi Arabia and Egypt to Qatar are finding Russia and China more reliable partners as they do not have extra-judicial ulterior motives for forming partnerships with important Arab states.

No one does disloyalty like an Arab leader

For the last seven years, Saudi Arabia and its allies led calls to remove Bashar al-Assad in Syria. Now, while Assad is the same man he’s always been, Riyadh’s closest ally the UAE has re-opened its Embassy in Damascus, while Bahrain has now done the same. With reports coming in that Kuwait will shortly be re-opening its Damascus embassy, it is clearly only a matter of time before Egypt and Saudi Arabia do the same.

While the economic and geo-strategic reasons for this were explained in another piece on Eurasia Future, the message that the moves of major GCC players is sending to the world in respect of rapid reconciliation with Damascus is that for Arab leaders, loyalty is a concept that is at best, totally elastic.

Conclusion

When all is said and done, Russia, Turkey and Iran have largely increased their reputations in the region and wider world, Syria can now say it uniquely survived a US led drive for regime change, Israel is more reliant on both the US and Russia than at any previous time in history and somehow the Arab regimes of the GCC managed to slip out from under the whole thing as though nothing had ever happened.