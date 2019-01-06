This Video Explains Why Federal-Parliamentary Reforms Are Essential to Building a Better Future For The Philippines

Orion Perez D has made a video explaining the ins and outs of parliamentary legislative systems throughout the world and why such a system would far better serve the interests of The Philippines than the more chaotic and needlessly complex US style Presidential/Congressional system that is currently in place.

The following video illustrates why the economic, social and geopolitical progress of The Philippines has been held back by a political system where deadlock is inbuilt and why furthermore, the only solution is a parliamentary democracy that reflects the people’s will in a more complete form while allowing leaders to build positive coalitions for meaningful change and process.