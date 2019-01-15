The Lifesaving Power of Chinese 5G

Last week in China, a surgeon in Fujian performed a successful remote operation on a lab animal using signals transmitted from his surgical controller over a 5G network which sent commands to a surgical robot which removed the liver from the animal on a surgical bed in a distant location. Because of the extremely low lag time over a 5G network, the doctor was able to conduct the remote surgery in such a way so as to minimise any potential complications caused by the latency associated with older communications systems.

While the technology is still too new to be tested on humans, the possibilities of remote 5G surgery will ultimately save lives throughout the world. Specifically, in respect of developing countries, the 5G transmission of signals from a surgeon in one country to a surgical robot and team of nurses in another will one day allow specialists in highly complex medical situations to care for patients in remote parts of the world that would otherwise never have direct access to high quality and supremely innovative medial care.

Once this remote surgical technology is considered safe enough to be used on humans in emergency situations, 5G will enable medical technology to transform the human condition for the better. Crucially, this transformation will have a supreme impact not just on wealthy nations but also in poor and developing countries.

Beyond this, 5G will also help ordinary people to instantly share data and multimedia in such a way that renders most physical storage media totally unnecessary and even obsolete. Recent tests by China Mobile, the China Media Group and Huawei have successfully streamed 4K Ultra-HD video and hi-resolution audio over a 5G network. This means that far from just ending the irritating phenomenon of slow download times and buffering on the streaming of normal HD video and standard quality audio, 5G will allow for the highest possible quality in both audio and video to be seamlessly streamed from anywhere to anywhere around the world. With 5G it is possible to stream content from a mobile device that is of higher quality than that which was previously only possible in the world’s most advanced digital cinemas.

This is not only good for consumer convenience, but 5G can also help to create a more environmental friendly means of sharing high quality multi-media. This is the case because it neither requires the shipping of physical storage formats from one location to another, whilst it also creates high speeds via mobile networks that are faster than current speeds on both expensive satellite and terrestrial broadband systems.

In respect of education, high speed multimedia streaming will allow schools in countries with underdeveloped infrastructure to have instant access to educational materials including videos, digitised text books, digitised primary sources and scientific manuals that would otherwise have been logistically and economically out of reach.

Overall, for those living in both developed and underdeveloped countries, 5G will eventually render existing fiber-optic and satellite technologies largely unnecessary as 5G will be able to accomplish higher speeds at a lower cost vis-a-vis these older transmission formats. Likewise, the reliance on optical discs will effectively be eliminated while even traditional hard drives could be rendered less necessary for the average business and consumer than they currently are, thanks to high speed cloud storage made possible by 5G innovation.

Most importantly however are the changes that 5G technology will bring to the medical field. As China is at the forefront of all of these epoch making innovations, it can be said that Chinese scientists are not only helping to make business more efficient, more cost effective and more consumer friendly, but they are actively working to make the world a better place by helping to expand the power of surgical innovation around the world through the use of remote surgery made possible by 5G network speeds.