Oligarch City: a Poem

I don’t want to live in poverty

But I’m deathly afraid of equality

Deng Xiaoping just makes no sense to me

So here I am living in oligarch city.

No trade, no currency, no common sense

It’s one big black market so just jump the fence

Deface your heritage debase your name

In Oligarch City its just a dirty game.

The players are savages and the good men have died

It’s been that way since the 9th of May, 1945

Now a pack of smokes and a denim skirt

Is more than what your life is worth.

We carry a cross that’s covered in gold

The propaganda isn’t exactly what we were told.

We want to be second class Americans

But under the coats of fur we’ve got thin skin.

Ronnie Reagan wanted our market to be free

But I’m telling you this just cannot be

All that’s here is piracy

Down in Oligarch City.

If you want to know how the game is played

Just stand right where the flag’s displayed

It used to be red but now it’s white

We surrendered our honour over night.

The wealth is maddening but we were already mad

We could have been honest but we went for the grab

We were all too greedy to ever see

The shithole that is still Oligarch City.

Every now and then we still pretend

That we care for our lost homeland

But we know deep down that we do not care

In Oligarch City the lights are on but there’s no one there.