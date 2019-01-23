Adam Garrie’s Letter to President Rodrigo Duterte

The following letter has been emailed to the office of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte whilst a similar one has been sent to the appropriate Embassy of The Republic of The Philippines.

Dear President Duterte,

May I first congratulate you on your numerous achievements since taking office in 2016. Throughout your period as President, I have closely followed your successes in The Philippines and abroad. As such, I find you not only to be an inspiration but a guiding light of reason, sincerity and dedication in a world that at times appears to be turning away from each of these virtues.

My purpose for writing this letter is to alert you and your colleagues to a campaign of defamation against me being waged by a Philippine based entity, Rappler. I am aware of current investigations into Rappler’s practices and as such, I believe that the government of The Republic of The Philippines should also be aware of what Rappler has done to me as a result of my open support of and admiration for your Presidency.

Below is a link to an article I have authored refuting the outrageous lies told about me by Rappler.

https://eurasiafuture.com/2019/01/22/rodrigo-duterte-understands-something-that-macron-and-putin-do-not-this-is-why-the-window-for-federal-parliamentary-reform-is-real/

Here you will see that Rappler is attempting to use black propaganda to try and challenge the reputation of your ordinary supporters. I have asked Rappler to retract its vicious lies about me, to apologise and to donate the equivalent of 50USD to a Philippine charity of my choosing.

If my requests are met, I will not take further legal action against Rappler. However, even if Rappler decides to apologise and retract its defamatory statement, I still believe it prudent for the relevant Philippine authorities to investigate how an entity operating in The Philippines can so recklessly lie in order to advance their well known agenda.

I close in wishing you and your people prosperity, health and happiness.

Most graciously,

Adam Garrie