Stop. Just Stop. Putin Didn’t Secretly Fly To Venezuela, That’s False!

The Beirut-based “Al-Masdar News” information outlet spread a completely false suggestion that President Putin secretly flew to Venezuela in the midst of its current crisis, not even bothering for the sake of “proof” to quote a commentator who might have said that or embed a tweet from any random person who could have speculated upon the same but instead just seemingly invented that idea out of thin air.

False narratives are one of the scourges of Alt-Media, and it’s regrettable to see popular sites such as “Al-Masdar News” (AMN) spreading them for inexplicable reasons. The Beirut-based information outlet usually focuses on Mideast issues, but earlier today it decided to report on the Venezuelan Crisis. In a very brief article titled “Russian aircraft reportedly arrives in Venezuela amid ongoing turmoil”, the “News Desk” included a few tweets from people who claim to have tracked a Russian plane that traveled from Turkey to Venezuela, which is very interesting to take note of it and might imply the emergency shipment of arms or the shuttle diplomacy of a high-ranking official. It does not, however, mean what AMN suggested when it wrote the following:

“The aircraft allegedly made a trip to Turkey as well before going to Venezuela, prompting some observers to question if it was Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

It’s one thing for a named analyst to say something like this or for the “News Desk” to embed a tweet from someone who actually posed that question, but AMN did neither and instead just seemingly invented that idea out of thin air. That’s journalistically irresponsible because it implies that the “News Desk” might have received a “scoop” about this, which probably isn’t the case. Rather, it looks like the site’s editors might have thought that it would be exciting to spread this totally false narrative for whatever their reasons might be, but this short-sighted thinking is nothing more than a self-inflicted wound to their credibility because President Putin didn’t travel to the Bolivarian Republic. He’s still in Russia, no matter what AMN suggested.

DISCLAIMER: The author writes for this publication in a private capacity which is unrepresentative of anyone or any organization except for his own personal views. Nothing written by the author should ever be conflated with the editorial views or official positions of any other media outlet or institution.