Kashmir: a Poem

In 1947 the winds of change did blow

But they blew right over me

I am here – a slave to my captors

Because Kashmir is not free.

I raised my voice, I raised my aim

My flag was shot down all the same

The UN handed a broken promise to me

And still Kashmir is not free.

What does it take to tell a world

Whose journalists cannot see

That life cannot be as it should be

Until Kashmir is fully free.

I am not a terrorist nor militant

I wait for justice not what is expedient

My land is not for others to proclaim on behalf of me

I only want Kashmir to be free.

South Africa rid itself of the Apartheid regime

And in Palestine BDS is working or so it seems

But here even peace lovers ignore the wounds on me

Because they do not care whether or not Kashmir if free.

Allah is the guiding force

But from our brethren we’ve been issued a blood-soaked divorce

It seems difficult in the 21st century to conceive

That Kashmir could be anything but free.

We need no sign nor rubber stamp

To carve our freedom upon our map

This was our land before a 1947 British decree

That said Kashmir cannot be free.

Self determination is the right

But captivity has so far been our plight

For those who claim peace is the only solution there can be

Raise your voice for Kashmir to be free.