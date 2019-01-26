Quiet Revolution

Stepping from a steep hill

There is a silence whirling, sweeping

In one’s conscience

Where the only consolation is to be free.

When one is in doubt

But would like to keep the faith in the air —

Would it matter if man continues to hope

Or follow blindly the law of divine?

We, therefore, speak of freedom

Like it is inevitable and has to be consumed

But never truly understood

What it means to be free.

We try to look for meaning

Yet all is lost in a wandering mind:

We seek and seek and seek

But we never wanted to see.

The freedom we are willing to die for

Is dying inside, slowly and painfully.

All because we are afraid to be

Happy.

