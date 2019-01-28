Regime Change of Your Mind: a Tribute to Michel Legrand

The price of Brent Crude is in spirals like a wheel within a wheel

Never ending production surplus that makes the share holders sequel

The asset bubble is a snowball falling down a Japanese hill

Like a waitress in Havana who just won’t bring out your meal

Just a cloistered ticking time bomb when they say they’ll go for gold

The doomsday clock is close to midnight and so is your portfolio

Down a sunlit Libyan airfield whose coordinates only your top generals hold

Like Saddam going on Euros on the balance sheets of time

Or the ripples of Chinese dim sum bonds someone buys in old Hong Kong

Like the war powers act you find in the regime change of your mind.

Keys to the Federal Reserve still jingle in a pocket full of cash

Why did Greenspan inflate so quickly – was it something that Bush said

Lovers walking on 9/11 when the shore was filled with flame

Like the freedom that you had and now for slavery you are glad.

No gold standard for the spendthrift no sound money for the fools

We bet on a stranger’s speculation and then broke our home made rules

When you knew that it was over you were not content to pay

But in March you’ll shock and awe yourself way down old Baghdad way

Like the oil price in circles when solvency you never find

You can’t have Africa get richer in the regime change of your mind.

Venezuela needs democracy like the lilacs need a bee

So you hand sovereignty over to some guy down there in the street

His voice trembles with anticipation with every word John Bolton speaks

And Brent Crude is getting higher so maybe production shall increase

Like the freedom that you find in the regime change of your mind.