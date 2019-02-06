Turkey Refuses to Believe The Hysterical Black Propaganda Against Huawei

As the Turkish government’s policies continue to expand the Turkish economy while the currency crisis of 2018 is now firmly a thing of the past, it goes without saying that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is used to having the nature of his achievements being distorted by elements of both the far-left and far-right in Europe and North America. This is likewise true about Turkey’s achievements against terrorism. Under President Erdoğan, Turkey has been able to cleanse Turkish society of the extremist Gulenist Terror Organisation (FETO), whilst also working diligently to secure the public from the PKK’s terror.

While Turkey has managed to not only survive but come out stronger after going to war against terrorist groups, devious currency speculators while managing to balance foreign relations with both new and old partners, these success stories are often woefully under-reported or worse yet, entirely misrepresented in European and American media outlets.

As such, during an era in which Turkey continues to expand positive relations with China, it should not be surprising that officials in Ankara have not bought into the US led campaign of disinformation against Chinese tech giant Huawei. Turkcell is the leading mobile telecom operator in Turkey and its CEO Kaan Terzioğlu has openly injected a much needed dose of sanity into the wider discussions about Huawei’s cutting edge technologies.

According to Terzioğlu,

“The situation with Huawei is quite complicated. It would not be right to assess the situation that Huawei is facing by ignoring the rivalry in the smartphone market and the challenge of who will have a say in 5G infrastructure…. …No one should expect us to act upon unproven claims. Turkcell will continue to work with its longtime business partner Huawei”.

These statements will not only help to improve already healthy bilateral relations between Turkey and China, but they will help to pave the way for Turkish mobile data users to have the best possible user experience in the near future, whilst also leaving it for Turkish consumers rather than overzealous geopolitically driven governmental regulators to decide which modern 5G hardware is best for them.

Turkey’s approach to win-win business deals with the world’s leading 5G developer highlights a sharp contrast vis-a-vis the attitudes that are increasingly pervasive in both the US and European Union.

US founding father Benjamin Franklin famously stated that “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety“. Today, whether in the US, Canada or in the European Union, the pantomime false flag of “security” is being used to justify restrictions on consumer liberty in matters that have nothing to do with protecting the safety of human beings, but have everything to do with protecting corporate interests. What for the US is a geo-strategic ‘great game’ against the rise of Chinese innovation in the marketplace, has led European consumers to become a group of unwilling whipping boys in a fight to curtail genuine marketplace freedoms for European consumers who stand to gain nothing from America’s increasingly hyper-nationalistic and tariff happy policies.

While the US market has used the false flag of “security” to stifle US consumer choice when it comes to buying ultra-modern Chinese designed smartphones, European consumers have generally had more choice when it comes to shopping for Chinese brands including the industry leading Huawei. This is what makes the arrest of a former Huawei employee in Europe by the Polish authorities deeply worrying. The arrest of Chinese national Wang Weijing in Poland comes just over a month after Canada kidnapped and illegally detained Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou on orders from Washington – thus leading one to deduce that Wang’s arrest in Poland was likely underpinned by the same nefarious motives.

For the United States, stopping China from competing in a free, globalised market remains a goal and most deviously of all, the US is attempting to do this not only by erecting tariff barriers which are nothing but a regressive tax on American consumers, but also by forcing its allies in Europe and beyond to curtail the economic activity of Chinese firms by invoking the big “security” lie.

First of all, as Huawei’s existing products have been on the market in Europe for years and have never raised any actual security red flags, there is absolutely no reason to think that the next generation of ultra-fast 5G Huawei products should be any different in this respect. Secondly, as China is keen to develop freer and more open trading relations with Europe, Beijing’s companies would be happy to see more of their products in European shops in exchange for more European products on Chinese shelves and popular online retailers.

With European leaders too supine to come out with protectionist tariffs of the aggressive Trump variety, they instead are hiding behind the dirty veil of the great security swindle in order to punish European consumers in the same way that Trump’s tariffs and sanctions have punished American consumers.

The solution is that citizens of the European Union need better consumer liberty advocacy groups that can tell their leaders that enough is enough. People the world over seek a similar experience in any marketplace – they want the best quality goods for the best available price. Such considerations should not be limited to the vulgar nationalism of yesteryear and indeed for the vast majority of consumers, such notions never come into play.

The ironic reality is that in the 21st century, all governments spy on other governments and beyond this, most governments spy on their own citizens. This was true even before Edward Snowden revealed the extent to which US authorities spy on Americans. Furthermore, even if one were to believe the Sinophonic “security” canard, one has far more to fear regarding their own government spying on them than a foreign government doing so. This is true for the simple reason that while China cannot abuse the due process of a US or European citizen in America or Europe – the US and European governments certainly can do so and indeed have done so – just ask Julian Assange.

Thus, even if one was so naive as to believe that curtailing free and open market competition was motivated by actual security concerns rather than by corporate protectionism, even then the argument does not hold water as China could not detain or persecute someone in Europe or the US even if they wanted to do so.

This is why the time is now to call for greater consumer choice and greater protections to consumer liberty in both Europe and also the United States.

Turkey clearly understands the fundamental truth of the US led war on Huawei. It has nothing to do with “security” and everything to do with chasing Huawei out of western markets whilst stifling consumer choice. Turkey has not bought into the black propaganda campaign against Huawei and Turkish consumers will ultimately be the beneficiaries of this sound policy.