When Rappler Lied

When Rappler decided to tell lies about me

Was that a sign that the press was free?

Did they celebrate when the punished the words

That contained false allegations most absurd?

Did they realise they were endangering my life

At the hands of gangsters with poisons, guns and knives?

Did they ever seek some to quietly atone

For the lies they examined, published and owned?

When Mr. Keng’s good name was dragged through the dirt

Did they expect him to conceal his hurt?

Although CJ Corona is no longer here

Is not his reputation’s valour crystal clear?

And what about those who take up Rappler’s cause

Who ignore or spit on the great Julian Assange?

Wikileaks exposed the truthful horror of war

But Ressa is the one the liberals adore.

I had no intention to be the enemy

Of people I assumed never heard of me

But when they attacked this humble man

A quest for justice I began.

I support the freedom of the press

But Rappler doesn’t support mine.

I also support the Philippine justice system

In its duty to punish every sort of crime.

When I was lied about on Rappler’s cyber-pages

CNN wasn’t convulsing in fits of rages

But When Ressa is jailed and later bailed

They ignore the facts that her charges entailed.

This isn’t about the DDS

It’s about a law for whose support Noynoy once expressed

But when it is enforced with equality

They say that the press somehow is not free.

Ressa got a long free ride

When someone challenged her, she’d always hide,

But when she decided to lie about me

I demanded justice and equity.

Rappler isn’t about freedom of speech

It’s about putting the debate out of reach

Of ordinary people who support PRRD

Because that’s not what Rappler thinks freedom ought to be.

But the numbers cannot lie

Duterte’s approval rating is sky high

And somehow Yellows wonder why

The people no longer believe their lies.