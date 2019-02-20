Is The Premise of The “Trump-Russia Scandal” Based on an American Cartoon Aired in 2012?

The US probes into alleged ties between Donald Trump’s 2016 US Presidential campaign and the Russian government have been ongoing for nearly two years. While some insist that Trump’s team did collude with Moscow, others including Trump himself have called the entire process a “witch hunt” aimed at covering up attempts by Trump’s Washington opponents to prevent him from entering the White House prior to January of 2017. While no direct evidence of collusion has yet to be presented to the public, this has clearly not stopped frequent speculation on the issue being aired from multiple quarters of the political world.

But years before Trump declared his candidacy, the popular American satirical animated series South Park produced an episode called “Obama Wins!”, whose original US air date was on 7 November, 2012. The premise of the fictional episode is that in order to secure victory, Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign colluded with the People’s Liberation Army of China. As such, China procured the services of the American character Eric Cartman, who stole ballot boxes from multiple ‘swing states’ on election day. Furthermore, if the operation between China and Cartman was to be successful, Obama agreed to (somehow) transfer the ownership rights to the Star Wars film series from the US based studio Disney to the Chinese government, as a form of payment to a Chinese state which helped to assure Obama’s victory.

The plot is of course wildly absurd even by the standards of satire, but the episode did elicit plenty of laughs and positive reviews from critics at the time of its original airing. But in a case of life imitating art, Donald Trump and his campaign team now stand accused of colluding with a foreign superpower to influence an election, only this time it is Russia rather than China that lies at the heart of the accusations against Trump and his campaign team.

If Donald Trump did in fact collude with the Russian government, perhaps the similarities between the South Park episode and the “Russiagate” scandal are purely coincidental. But if as Trump and others suggest, the entire thing is a fabricated witch hunt based on fictional accusations, one must wonder whether those who authored the accusations against Trump were inspired by a work of fiction which parodied Barack Obama doing that which Donald Trump stands accused of doing in real life.

While it might at first appear to be far fetched to suggest that real life American politicians have based their accusations against Trump on a fictional piece of animated political satire, it would not be the first time that life imitated art. Indeed, many modern scientific breakthroughs have been inspired by fictional deceptions of technologies which at the time of their first depiction, did not exist in the real world. Beyond this, when asked how the Israel secret intelligence service Mossad developed new techniques and weapons technologies to use in real life field work, former Mossad agent Avner Avraham recently revealed on the Savage Nation Podcast, that Mossad often copied techniques and futuristic weapons that were depicted in fictional Hollywood films.

Thus, it is not in fact unreasonable to suggest that if indeed the Trump-Russia collusion allegations are all fiction, they might not even be original fiction. Instead, the allegations may well be a work of adapted fiction that were derived from an episode of South Park that remains widely available to view online.