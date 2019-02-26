The Condemned (An ode for the victims of injustice)

Vicious and atrocious:

If all cycles of injustice

Are trials of misconception

Are in the hands of miscalculated weighing scales —

How shall an ill society

Ponder an ideal equality?

How can the voiceless be heard

When all have decided to close their ears?

No hope is gained

When one chooses to remain silent.

By doing nothing the evil triumphs,

Like an air with no wind

Everything becomes a display of mockery.

While every poor soul prays like a child —

All tears are droplets

Of contagious disease of feeling hopeless.

How can we find the cure

For this atrocious misery?

When one is about to die

And pray that justice is served —

The earth wakes up from its own eternal dream

That at the very last minute

A time of sentence

Is all but a futile attempt

To compensate the victim’s loneliness.

While it becomes clearer

That punishment serves no purpose:

Between heaven and hell —

There is a place we call…

Redemption.

Tomorrow

When a child is born

And strives to dream and hope

For a better place to live

Justice is truly served.