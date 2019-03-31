Help Orion Perez D to Bring Positive Change to The Philippines

Orion Perez D is a tireless campaigner for the three major reforms that The Philippines desperately needs. His CoRRECT Movement advocates for a shift to parliamentary governance, federalism throughout The Philippines and a new constitution that eliminates the poverty inducing restrictions on foreign direct investment.

Orion is looking to raise funds in order to organise further Roadshows, seminars, talks and other educational events to help explain why the reforms for which he advocates will help make The Philippines a more prosperous, open and safer country for all. To donate, please click here.

Below is Orion’s full video explaining the key advantages that meaningful political reform will bring to The Philippines.