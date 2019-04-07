Life Redacted: A Poem For Julian Assange

The olive branch plucked from the dove of peace

And thrown into the fires below

Where smoke still cloaks the ashy terrain

In an age where traitors keep the flame.

The forces of deception that were exposed

Could not feel shame before the curtain torn

And thus their will by force imposed

On the lamb of innocence so forlorn.

They chained the messenger and cut his tongue

They clipped the wings of the golden goose

They lured the victim into a trap

Whose only end is the hangman’s noose.

How many will pass his window never knowing

Of the pain that with time is growing

And yet no compassion comes from the craven minds

Who still presume that the world’s eyes are blind.

But the eyes of the world are watching still

The victims of the order “shoot to kill”

The whistle having been blown cannot be reversed

And yet for telling the truth a purer life is cursed.

Haunted by captivity

Are all of us who cannot be free

Until the embassy doors open to a faraway road

Where the hunched and beaten let down their heavy load.

A sacrifice made to keep us wise

Occam’s razor slicing through a web of lies

Where subterfuge is spewed without hesitation

While idiots delight at justice’s frustration.

Julian Assange is the brother we never met

And yet our tears of rage still burn.

How then could the world forget

The lessons for which he gave his freedom so that we might learn?