Pakistan Calls an Important Bluff on Indian Aggression

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister has just announced the following:

“We have reliable intelligence that India is planning a new attack on Pakistan. As per our information this could take place between April 16 and 20”.

Pakistan further stated that all five permanent members of the UN Security Council have been specifically alerted to the new threat of Indian aggression that has been uncovered by Pakistani intelligence.

This development is critically important on multiple levels. First of all, responsible international observers will now be on the lookout for a possible Indian false flag attack which could be used as the “justification” to trigger a new act of war by India against Pakistan. Such a false flag could come in the form of a Pulwama style attack in Indian occupied Kashmir or even an incident in India itself. Because Pakistan has called the world’s attention to the matter prior to the appearance of either a literal or metaphorical smoking gun, India will now face more scrutiny than it would have normally incurred should such a false flag provocation take place.

Most crucially, now that the United States itself has called out India’s lie about “downing a Pakistani F-16”, the world will be psychologically prepared for more bluster and Goebbelian lies coming from New Delhi and as such, any future Indian claims about terrorist activity being linked to Pakistan will be viewed with a justifiable dose of scepticism on the part of international observers.

Secondly, by openly naming the dates on which Pakistani intelligence has determined that India will likely attack, the international community now knows that Pakistan is being completely transparent about its desire to avoid new conflicts with India. This demonstrates not only Pakistan’s sincere commitment to the peace about which Prime Minister Imran Khan continually speaks, but it demonstrates that Pakistan is willing to work with all sides of the international community in order to put the brakes on Modi’s tanks.

Thirdly, Pakistan’s statement puts India in a lose-lose position. If India does in fact attack, it will confirm the excellence of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), whilst simultaneously proving to the world that India is willing to attack its neighbour without any justifiable cause. If on the other hand India does not attack, Pakistan will have demonstrated that by calmly sharing its intelligence with the wider international community, countries as diverse as China, America and Russia can work collectively to stop India from starting a conflict it could not finish.

Finally, as such an attack would take place in the midst of India’s month long+ election process, it would demonstrate that far from being the “world’s largest democracy”, the Indian leadership is prepared to engage in unprovoked aggression against a nuclear armed neighbour in a manner that would be guaranteed to influence an already hotly contested vote.

Taken as a whole, Pakistan has done the right thing by alerting the world to India’s plans.