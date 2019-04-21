Separatism: A Cancer on The Planet

For 26 years, Sri Lanka heroically fought a war against terrorism made all the more difficult by the fact that the LTTE terror group was at various times aided by foreign states including India at the beginning stages of the war and later by several western governments. In May of 2009, Sri Lanka overcame great obstacles to peace and national freedom as LTTE was eliminated in full. That being said, LTTE and related groups continue to function outside of Sri Lankan borders whilst the possibility for “stay behind” terrorists regrouping has always been a natural worry for peace loving people in spite of the 2009 victory of the lawful authorities.

The ongoing bombings of holy places and heavily populated civilian locations in the island nation has all the hallmarks of an attempt to revive the LTTE. Attacks on soft targets, the total lack of concern for civilian death and attempts to specially target minority groups (Catholics in this instance) as well as the poignant forthcoming ten year anniversary of LTTE’s demise, indicate that the group seeks to revive its campaign of terror, bloodshed and systematic oppression against the peace loving people of Sri Lanka.

The fact that the terrorists targeted hotels catering to foreigners as well as the zoo in Colombo is a further indication that the vicious human scum seek to cause harm to Sri Lanka’s economy, including its tourist industry and otherwise positive international image.

The plague that LTTE separatism has wrought upon Sri Lanka is similar to other violent separatist terror movements including the BLA in Pakistan, PKK in Turkey, ETIM in China and MKO in Iran, as well as others throughout the world. It must be made clear that violent separatist movements are distinct from groups that are resisting foreign occupation including those in Indian occupied Kashmir and occupied Palestine. Likewise, violent and terrorist separatism is different from democratic movements for votes on national self-determination including the Khalistan movement, Catalan independence movement, Scottish independence movement and Crimean reunification.

What makes separatist terrorists so particularly despicable is that they claim to represent a popular mandate when the fact of the matter is that if they did, they would be able to peacefully achieve their aims in most cases. Instead, groups like LTTE, BLA, PKK et. al., use violence against their ethnic brethren to coerce them into submission, all the while killing other ethnic groups as a means of attempting to win acceptance through the force of terror.

Any attempts at reviving LTTE must be met with supreme force from Sri Lanka. The country cannot afford further loses in human life and in the long term, the country cannot afford to expend its resources on such matters at a time when the Sri Lankan people stand to gain much through cooperation in the Belt and Road initiative.

The entire world must continue to condemn LTTE style separatism which appears to have raised its ugly head 10 years after its annihilation at the hands of Sri Lanka’s military and police. At this time, Sri Lanka must remain totally vigilant against further provocations whilst the country should also remember which nations once supported LTTE during its long and bloody war against the Sri Lankan people.