A Recent Terrorist Attack Proved Why Pakistan Needs Its Border Fence

Three Pakistani soldiers were martyred by invading Afghan terrorists while constructing a heavily fortified border fence, proving exactly why this security initiative is so necessary and showing the world that the country is indeed very serious about fighting regional terrorist threats.

The topic of border security has provoked loud political squabbling in the US but nothing of substance has yet to be achieved on that front there, yet in Pakistan, the issue is taken very seriously and the country is currently in the process of quietly fencing off its extensive border with Afghanistan. Most of the world is unaware of Islamabad’s initiative but it was just brought to the forefront of international attention after three soldiers were martyred by invading Afghan terrorists while constructing it. This tragic event proved exactly why this heavily fortified border fence is so necessary in the first place and also showed the world that the country is indeed committed to thwarting regional terrorist threats unlike the unfounded accusations currently being leveled against it by India in its bid to get Pakistan blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATC).

Tens of thousands of people have been martyred over the past two decades in Pakistan but many in the international community still give credence to the false infowar narrative that the country is a “state sponsor of terrorism” or at the very least “deliberately doesn’t do enough” to stamp out this threat within its borders. Part of the problem is that Pakistan has hitherto been unsuccessful in countering India’s infowar, especially after the US globally amplified its main message in order to facilitate its geostrategic goals in the so-called “War on Terror”, but it could partially make up for lost time by raising widespread awareness abroad about the recent martyrdom of its three soldiers in order to prove to the world that’s actually a victim of terrorism and is also taking active measures to counter it like fencing off the Afghan border.

Pakistan can improve its international reputation by taking advantage of the rising conservative zeitgeist around the world and especially in the West which emphasizes the interconnected themes of anti-terrorism, border security, and a strict approach to illegal immigration. It can be argued that one of the reasons why Trump won the election and Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is so popular is because both leaders promised to build a border fence and actually did so respectively, so it would be a boost to Prime Minister Khan’s international reputation and Pakistan’s as well if Islamabad heavily promoted its Afghan border fence. The martyrdom of its three soldiers makes the issue newsworthy and is bound to generate considerable sympathy for the country, so there’s no better time than now to begin this positive information campaign.

DISCLAIMER: The author writes for this publication in a private capacity which is unrepresentative of anyone or any organization except for his own personal views. Nothing written by the author should ever be conflated with the editorial views or official positions of any other media outlet or institution.