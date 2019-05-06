Censorship is Love (a Protest Poem)

He’s an all American success story

Cutting down the latter rungs below.

A termite in understated glory

Beneath that sunny Silicon glow.

He sees you when you’re sleeping

He knows when you’re awake

But he couldn’t find a few bored Russians

So censor yourself for goodness sake!

The KGB charter is from a foreign land

But it doesn’t take a cunning linguist to understand

That the First Amendment is being burnt to scrap

Because of “fact checking”, “community standards” and other Orwellian crap.

Our freedom to live without tyranny

Is being sacrificed for corporate security,

CNN shares going down-down-down

And that made the creepy wiz kid’s stoic face turn to frown.

No one has ever been harmed by words

Whether read or rhymed or sung

The same applies to the video star

Whose influence is exaggerated the most by far.

People are only as stupid as you make them

But social media is out to forsake them

The facts are there only if you take them

Into your paranoid yuppie inner sanctum.

The cowards leading you to war

Are nothing by fatuous bleeding sores.

So what -they coded something big 20 years ago

The world has moved on a lot and it sure does show.

In a truly free society

One does not need to justify a reason to be

Nor to hold a belief be it profound or brief

So long as you’re not a butcher or thief.

But when the bastards want the virtuous on their knees

They protect you from the truth until your eyes begin to bleed

Because the freest man is allergic to redacted life

And thus the pen of peace becomes the guerrilla’s knife.

If one wants to live in a land of the First Amendment, Habeas Corpus and Magna Carta

You better stand up for the rights of those you hate

Because when ideas clash no one dies

Even when “news” is how the brand their basket of deplorable lies.

Journalism is for all of us

Not a group of small elite.

All truth is simple when one pulls back

The filthy masks of the sly, cunning and effete.

Free speech is ugly, beautiful, a lie and truth,

Free speech is positive without proof

Free speech is a reflection on life itself

Without free speech our society dies by stealth.

Free speech is magic – free speech is reason

Without free speech all human thought can be recast as treason

Free speech cannot be for me if it’s not for you

Free speech has a tendency to hit you from out of the blue.

Call me anything you want to say

I’ll do the same the very next day

But if our tongues are tied and cut

Then the gateway to a better life is shut.

To hate free speech is to hate life itself

Because we are all life – its virtues and flaws

We were born to do more than kindle the flame

Before the dancing shadows that reflect our shame.

They teach about genocides of the past

But when will the lessons be learned today

In a world where time is ticking and nothing lasts

The die are spun before they’re cast.

The heart of fascism is beating like a drum

It’s hand outstretched and holding a gun

Up to your temple with a shaky hand upon the trigger

Getting ready to make the First Amendment’s bed

Raped by Silicon and an ounce of lead.