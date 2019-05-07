Chelsea Manning’s Heroic Defence of Liberty Should be Read Around The World

Chelsea Manning is once again in prison. This time her sentence is indefinite as it stems from her refusal to testify before a secret grand jury whose aim is to deliver a prosecution against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Although Manning has already served time for her “crime” of passing Assange materials which revealed the true nature of US war criminality in Iraq and beyond, now she is being blackmailed into betraying her principles or else face an extended period in harsh prison conditions.

Like Julian Assange, Manning is not only a victim of the most vile kind of state persecution but she is now a victim of the fact that the great powers of the world outside of the west tend not to meddle in the internal affairs of others. This if of course a good thing as it is the meddling in the internal affairs of foreign nations that is a hostile catalyst for war, terror and violence. But specifically in respect of both Manning and Assange, it means that no powerful countries are speaking out on their behalf even though much of the world benefited from their efforts in the name of free journalism and anti-war activism.

Whilst the US often speaks out in favour of real and often fake dissidents and freedom fighters abroad in order to achieve a real or perceived advantage over a foreign state, much of the rest of the world is content not to risk provoking the US by highlighted abuses that happen at the behest of Washington. This is the precise reason that whilst the US uses its vast media empire to meddle into the affairs of others, few other than concerned individuals across the globe are speaking out in defence of political prisoners Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange.

And yet, a statement that Manning just provided to a US court in which she remains steadfastly committed to the principles of privacy in the name of liberty should be read across the US and across the globe. Below is Manning’s full statement:

“UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF VIRGINIA

In re: Grand Jury Subpoena, )

)

CHELSEA MANNING, )

)

Subpoenaed Party. )

___________________________)

1. My name is Chelsea Elizabeth Manning. I am competent to be a witness, and I

possess personal knowledge of the facts set forth below.

2. Currently I am confined at the Alexandria Detention Center (“ADC”), in Alexandria,

Virginia, following a finding of civil contempt on March 8, 2019, for refusing to

cooperate in a grand jury investigation that I believe relates to events already

disclosed in exhaustive testimony in 2013, including the extent of my knowledge.

3. Initially, after arriving at ADC, the jail placed me in Administrative Segregation

(“adseg”) status, despite the stated concerns of myself and my legal representatives

regarding the effects of prolonged isolation compounding the trauma I suffered in a

year of solitary confinement during my previous time in confinement. I stayed on

adseg for 28 days, without any misbehavior or ill will on my or anyone else’s part to

rationalize such isolation. This isolation caused extraordinary pain for me.

4. While in adseg, I suffered many of the ill effects of prolonged isolation as described

by former United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture Juan Mendez. For instance,

consistent with the research of former Harvard Medical School professor Stuart

Grassian, I experienced difficulty keeping attention on anything, sometimes referred

to as a “dissociative stupor.” Thinking and concentrating get harder. Anxiety,

Page 1 of 8

DECLARATION

19-1287-cv

Case 1:19-dm-00003-CMH Document 29-1 Filed 05/06/19 Page 1 of 8 PageID# 453

frustration with minor things, irritation, and a spiraling inability to tolerate each

symptom take hold. At one point I started feeling ill during a short visit in a noncontact visit booth while struggling to have even a normal conversation. After weeks

of under-stimulation, I became nauseated with vertigo and vomited on the floor,

ending my visit prematurely. Such symptoms make up what Grassian describes as a

special psychiatric syndrome caused by prolonged solitary confinement. Many of the

effects last permanently after only fifteen (15) days of isolation.

5. After public outcry and pressure, the ADC released me into general population

(“GP”) after 28 days of isolation.

6. After two months of confinement, and using every legal mechanism available so far, I

can – without any hesitation – state that nothing that will convince me to testify

before this or any other grand jury for that matter. This experience so far only proves

my long held belief that grand juries are simply outdated tools used by the federal

government to harass and disrupt political opponents and activists in fishing

expeditions. Without committing a federal crime, and after exhaustive testimony at a

trial several years ago, I am again ripped from my life by a vindictive and politicallymotivated investigation and prosecution. The way I am being treated proves what a

corrupt and abusive tool the grand jury truly is. With each passing day my

disappointment and frustration grow, but so too do my commitments to doing the

right thing and continuing to refuse to submit.

7. My decision not to testify before grand juries is rooted in the study of history and

philosophical principles. Many times in this nation’s history, people who speak out or

express dissent against the government face disproportionate repression. One of the

Page 2 of 8

Case 1:19-dm-00003-CMH Document 29-1 Filed 05/06/19 Page 2 of 8 PageID# 454

most common tools to silence dissent, the grand jury, attempts to sow distrust within

activists’ organizations and communities through secrecy and compelling exhaustive

and redundant testimony aimed at identifying other members of that community.

8. I understand that this grand jury related to my disclosures of classified and

unclassified but sensitive information and records in 2010. I acted alone in these

disclosures. The government is still preoccupied with punishing me, despite a courtmartial, sentence, and presidential commutation nearly two years ago. This can be

seen in statements and actions by several administration officials, especially the

current secretary of state, who threatened Harvard University over a low-paid

speaking engagement in 2017, when he was Director of Central Intelligence. This

speaks compellingly to my rationale for both my disclosures, for which I already

served time, and my present refusal to cooperate with an increasingly frightening and

untrustworthy government. Let me state clearly, again, that my actions were my own.

9. I believe my principles allow me to focus on helping others, and to challenge the use

of power to coerce or manipulate people. Such coercive power forms what I define as

“violence,” and the “threat of violence” which powerful institutions attempt to

accumulate to obtain more power.

10. I do not believe, nor do I possess any reasonable evidence to believe that participating

in this grand jury could lead to any new theories of criminal liability for any person. I

took responsibility for my actions over six years ago. I find it difficult to comprehend

that the Department of Justice believes that my redundant testimony could actually

provide any value to an investigation. Their stated reasons appear disingenuous at

best and outright malicious at worst. The government’s theories contradict not only

Page 3 of 8

Case 1:19-dm-00003-CMH Document 29-1 Filed 05/06/19 Page 3 of 8 PageID# 455

my testimony, but the forensic evidence the military possesses. Therefore, I suspect

they are simply interested in previewing my potential testimony as a defense witness,

and attempting to undermine my testimony without the benefit of reviewing forensic

evidence. This justifies my theory that participating in this investigation functions

simply to abuse the justice system for political ends.

11. I believe this grand jury seeks to undermine the integrity of public discourse with the

aim of punishing those who expose any serious, ongoing, and systemic abuses of

power by this government, as well as the rest of the international community.

Therefore, participating in this fishing expedition – which potentially exposes other

innocent people to the grand jury process – would constitute an unjustifiable and

unethical action. Now, after sustaining serious psychological injury from my current

confinement, I don’t wish to expose any other person to the trauma and exhaustion of

civil contempt or other forms of prison or coercion.

12. In jail at ADC, I try every day to maintain my physical, mental, and intellectual

capacities, as well as some modicum of human dignity. I live a quiet social life in a

housing unit that holds a dozen people, who rotate frequently. I try to occupy myself

with crossword and sudoku puzzles in the absence of good reading material. I try to

stay positive despite the aftermath of isolation and the knowledge that my life once

again is put on hold for a few more years, potentially. With limited books, I read what

I can, though most are books that are either already read by me or are simply bad. I

am re-accustomed to the intrusion and lack of privacy of frequent searches and heavy

surveillance.

Page 4 of 8

Case 1:19-dm-00003-CMH Document 29-1 Filed 05/06/19 Page 4 of 8 PageID# 456

13. I arrived at ADC with concerns and anxiety about my physical health, particularly so

soon after gender confirmation surgery in October. My post-surgery regimen requires

delicate and regular self-care at least twice daily, including the use of anti-bacterial

soap and dilators. Otherwise, I risk serious medical complications, including

permanent injury or deadly infections. I worry about dilating in an environment rife

with poor hygiene and with limited time and no privacy. I worry about seeing medical

professionals with knowledge about post-operative care if complications develop,

which I have reason to think has already happened. I worry about regular access to

daily hormones. Unfortunately, despite initial assurances by jail and U.S. Marshal

Service (“U.S.M.S.”) officials, such efforts normally come slower and are very

limited. It appears that I have already developed some complications during my stay

at ADC. Medical staff acknowledges they lack expertise to examine or assist me

appropriately, In response, I requested outside professionals at my own expense over

three weeks ago. Despite this, I remain unseen by a professional competent to treat

me. Every passing day further complicates my medical care and health, exposing me

to permanent, intractable complications. The intrinsic bureaucracy and formality of

ADC and USMS policy risks me to permanent harm. I do not know how serious these

complications are, but I may need costly reparative surgery upon my release, causing

me even more permanent injury and psychological harm, not to mention the

expensive medical bills.

14. In an ideal world, agreeing to cooperate would avoid this situation, however, this

government abuses the grand jury process, and forces me to choose between an

Page 5 of 8

Case 1:19-dm-00003-CMH Document 29-1 Filed 05/06/19 Page 5 of 8 PageID# 457

unethical decision and suffering intimate and permanent consequences for doing the

right thing. I am not willing to compromise for my own physical benefit.

15. This decision comes at an overwhelming cost, My physical and mental health

deteriorate rapidly in conditions normally reserved for short term confinement. I am

almost entirely without sunlight. My skin regularly breaks out from bacterial

infections. I gain weight due to poor nutrition, currently at nearly twenty pounds since

March.

16. Sleep and concentration remain difficult. Mental health access remains limited,

without access to comprehensive treatment for complex post-traumatic stress —

stemming in part from previous confinement conditions.

17. My business now falters, without me able to appear at speaking engagements or

professional consultations. I recently laid off a valuable and trusted employee.

Numerous existing contracts remain vulnerable, likely needing renegotiation or

outright cancellation. My friends and colleagues suffer from the impact of my

absence, causing me to worry endlessly about their health and well being. I missed

the premier event of a documentary about my commutation in which dozens of my

friends reunited afterward.

18. I sometimes see visitors, but only in a non-contact booth, with inches of glass

between us. This makes visitation uncomfortable, surreal, and saddening.

19. I receive between dozens and several hundred letters a day. I lack the resources or

time to respond to even a small fraction of these. The impact on my friends and

supporters feels overwhelming and makes me feel lonely.

Page 6 of 8

Case 1:19-dm-00003-CMH Document 29-1 Filed 05/06/19 Page 6 of 8 PageID# 458

20. I receive enormous support from all around the world. My family and close friends all

support me and express their pride of me. It’s emotionally overwhelming sometimes

to see their unwavering generosity. I receive warmth and strength from colleagues,

educators, lawyers, diplomats, activists, factory workers, veterans, journalists, union

leaders, store clerks, gardeners, chefs, airplane pilots, and politicians from all across

the U.S. and the world at large, every class, culture, and age imaginable.

21. Despite the heartbreak and hardship, cooperation with this grand jury is simply not an

option. Doing so would mean throwing away all of my principles, accomplishments,

sacrifices, and erase decades of my reputation – an obvious impossibility.

22. As before, I cannot regain the lost time – which may again extend to years. Repairing

the damage to my relationships and both my physical and mental health might never

come to pass. Whatever one might make of my principles and decisions, I shall

continue to make hard choices and sacrifices rather than relinquish my ethical

positions in exchange for mere trinkets of personal gain or self-pleasure in the form of

being released.

23. Over the past decade, I grappled with bouts of depression. I can think of nothing that

could exacerbate those struggles more than pretending to live as someone I am not

once again, and turning my back on everything I care about and fight for. Jail, and

prison, exist as an archaic institution hiding the basest stream of dehumanizing and

humiliating behaviors by the government — a trail of mounting loss and pain. Here,

behind the event horizon, I remain certain that losing the approval, trust, and

acceptance of my friends, family, and supporters would make this situation worse.

Page 7 of 8

Case 1:19-dm-00003-CMH Document 29-1 Filed 05/06/19 Page 7 of 8 PageID# 459

24. I wish to return home. I want to return to my work — writing, speaking, consulting,

and teaching. The idea I hold the keys to my own cell is an absurd one, as I face the

prospect of suffering either way due to this unnecessary and punitive subpoena: I can

either go to jail or betray my principles. The latter exists as a much worse prison than

the government can construct.

25. I digress a bit – but the point is, I’m not going to change my mind. Not now, not ever.

So be it.

I declare under penalty of perjury of the laws of the United States that the

foregoing is true and correct to the best of my knowledge.

Dated: May 5, 2019

Alexandria, VA”