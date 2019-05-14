India Might Wage An Anti-Pakistani Infowar After The Sri Lankan Attacks

India is carefully crafting the implied narrative that the Sri Lankan terrorist attacks wouldn’t have happened had the island’s authorities acted on the tips that its intelligence agencies shared with them, with it being very likely that New Delhi will incorporate this notion into a forthcoming anti-Pakistani infowar in order to pressure other countries into unquestionably trusting its fake news allegations against Islamabad, especially if it attempts to link its neighbor to Daesh’s previously reported activity in Kashmir and its recent claims of establishing the so-called “Wilaya of Hind”.

There’s a common saying that “all is fair in love and war”, and few practice this as much as the Indians who follow the anything-goes approach of the ancient proto-Machiavellian Chanakaya. The recent terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka are still in the back of the global public’s mind, reminding them of the danger that the scourge of ideological extremism poses to the rest of the world. The pure shock of what happened made many people impressionable to all sorts of interpretations related to that horrific event, with many Westerners falling for the devious divide-and-rule narrative about a seemingly inevitable “Clash of Civilizations” and consequently blaming Islam for this tragedy. Keenly understanding what the non-Muslim audience all across the world would likely be misled into thinking, India’s ruling Hindutva fundamentalists quickly “leaked” the information that the country’s intelligence services had supposedly tipped off their Sri Lankan counterparts before the attack, but that their warnings fell on deaf ears for a variety of reasons. The implied narrative being pushed is that the Sri Lankan terrorist attacks wouldn’t have happened had the authorities acted on India’s intelligence.

Whether one believes that this is true, false, or misleading, the fact of the matter is that this notion will likely be incorporated by India into a forthcoming anti-Pakistani infowar in order to pressure other countries into unquestionably trusting its fake news allegations against Islamabad. These more often than not attempt to tie its neighbor to all sorts of plots, especially the acts of resistance that regularly take place in Kashmir but are smeared as “acts of terrorism” by New Delhi, which therefore serves the purpose of pushing the weaponized narrative that Pakistan is a “state sponsor of terrorism”. As “coincidence” would have it, Daesh just declared the establishment of the so-called “Wilaya of Hind” in South Asia approximately a year and a half after claiming its first attack in Kashmir, with the second-mentioned event being a Hindutva dream come true because it contributed to “justifying” India’s deployment of 750,000–1 million occupation forces in the democracy-seeking region. In light of the latest development, there’s little doubt that Indian intelligence is preparing to concoct a convoluted theory (most likely “proven” through falsified “evidence” and fake news claims) tying Daesh to both the Kashmiri freedom movement and the Pakistani state.

The relevance that this forthcoming infowar campaign has to Sri Lanka is that India will remind its intended audience that the island nation could have prevented one of the worst terrorist attacks in recent memory had it acted on the intelligence that New Delhi provided, hence why India is taking “decisive action” against what it will probably eventually claim are the “interconnected threats” of Daesh, the Kashmiri freedom movement, and Pakistan. Furthermore, it can’t be discounted that Indian intelligence will invent similarly false claims against Pakistani citizens and officials residing abroad in order to manipulate the host state into expelling them and provoking a diplomatic scandal like New Delhi demands, pressuring them to take action “before it’s too late” by blindly believing whatever India tells them without taking the time to assess its veracity. The grand strategic intent behind all of this is to malign the reputation of the civilization-connecting global pivot state by falsely linking it to the world’s most notorious terrorist group prior to leading the crusade for multilateral sanctions against it.

DISCLAIMER: The author writes for this publication in a private capacity which is unrepresentative of anyone or any organization except for his own personal views. Nothing written by the author should ever be conflated with the editorial views or official positions of any other media outlet or institution.