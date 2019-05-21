Austria’s “Russiagate” Setup Targeted The EuroRealists Just As Much it Did The FPO

The most immediate target of Austria’s “Russiagate” setup was obviously the Russian-friendly FPO, but the timing at which the scandal broke two years after the fact strongly suggests that the real target is the rest of the EU’s EuroRealist parties ahead of the upcoming European Parliamentary elections this weekend.

Austria’s “Russiagate” scandal was a “deep state” setup to to frame the leader of the FPO as an overly wiling “Russian puppet” (a role that he all too eagerly played) in order to later take down the coalition government that he was a part of precisely at the point when his country was approaching a strategic partnership with Russia, thereby allowing the Mainstream Media to reframe the rapid rapprochement between the two as a “Russian conspiracy” to “capture control” of the Central European country that forms a crucial part of both the Polish-led “Three Seas Initiative” and prospectively even China’s Belt & Road Initiative (BRI). There’s more to it than just that, however, as both the French Economy Minister and German Chancellor Merkel hinted in a pair of quotes that were included by Reuters in one of its recent reports on the issue.

The outlet noted that the first-mentioned figure claimed that “Behind this nationalist movement is a submission to foreign forces”, while the second one asserted that “We’re having to deal with populist movements that in many areas are contemptuous of (European) values, who want to destroy the Europe of our values”, with both of them issuing their strongly worded statements just a week before the upcoming European Parliamentary elections. This throws the timing of Austria’s “Russiagate” scandal into question because it now seems like there were ulterior motives involved in having it explode when it did, specifically in order to put the rising EuroRealist populists on the defensive and deprive them of the time to properly defend themselves from the innuendo that they’re all just “Putin’s pawns” like former Austrian Vice Chancellor Strache wanted to be.

Furthermore, the ruling EuroLiberals’ line of attack is to divide their EuroRealist opponents by exploiting the undercurrent of nationalism that unites them all, sowing the seeds of doubt into voters’ minds that these patriots might actually be traitors selling out their countries to foreign forces in exchange for media and other forms of support. The Russian-led “Right Scare” of the New Cold War is structurally similar to the Soviet-led “Red Scare” of the Old Cold War, with Moscow being accused of orchestrating ideologically driven conspiracies for geopolitical ends in both cases. Interestingly, Merkel seems to see this in civilizational terms, or at least is pretending to in order to appeal to the EuroRealists and further divide them. Her remark implies that this allegedly Russian-backed right-wing resurgence in Europe is contrary to Western civilizational values, which carries with it the hint that the EU doesn’t consider Russia to be part of European civilization.

That’s a surprise to Europhiles like Putin and the rest of the ruling Russian elite but common knowledge to the average man who realized this at least two centuries ago back during the time of the Slavophiles. Even so, it still stings on a psychological level because it means that Russia is once again being rejected by the object of its desire, though the “silver lining” is that genuinely popular concepts such as border security, state sovereignty, and traditionalism are now being associated exclusively with it and not any other country in continental Europe. This could be a double-edged sword, however, because the EuroLiberals hope to wield it in such a way as to make the EuroRealists question their patriotic credentials by supporting ideas that supposedly come from abroad and aren’t indigenous to their own civilization, which is actually nothing more than a mind game being played by Merkel and her ilk but one which might nevertheless end up tricking some voters.

Ultimately, however, it’ll be seen by next week whether the strategic timing of Austria’s “Russiagate” scandal had any noticeable effect on the results of the upcoming European Parliamentary elections, specifically in the sense of reducing the EuroRealists’ prospects for victory. It might even end up being counterproductive and boosting that side’s turnout at the polls in order to send a strong message to the EuroLiberals that these unethical tactics are unacceptable, but still, it can’t be discounted that it might do some damage to a few of the movement’s candidates. Regardless of the eventual outcome, one thing’s for certain, and it’s that the EuroLiberal-led EU “deep state” will do whatever it can to obtain “kompromat” on the rising EuroRealists that it can then creatively utilize in an attempt to cling to power for as long as possible in the face of rising grassroots opposition to their rule.

DISCLAIMER: The author writes for this publication in a private capacity which is unrepresentative of anyone or any organization except for his own personal views. Nothing written by the author should ever be conflated with the editorial views or official positions of any other media outlet or institution.