The DPRK’s Rhetorical Missile Launched at Trump Opponent Serves a Constructive Purpose

Official DPRK media have published scathing comments about American Democratic party presidential hopeful Joe Biden after the former US Vice President accused Trump of having overly friendly relationships with world leaders that Biden referred to as “tyrants”. Biden included DPRK Chairman Kim Jong-un on this list of “tyrants”. At a time when most of the world hopes for a lasting peace in Korea, Biden’s remarks were deeply childish to the point of being recklessly irresponsible.

If Biden thought that referring to a dialogue partner whose cooperation is necessary in order for the Korean War to formally end as a tyrant was a good thing, he clearly lacks the subtle points of diplomatic understanding that one would otherwise expect from a potential US President.

The DPRK’s criticism of Biden’s remarks should be read carefully in order for one to ascertain Pyongyang’s goal in releasing such a statement. The full statement is reproduced below:

“Former US Vice-President Biden has gone reckless and senseless, seized by ambition for power.

This presidential candidate from the Democratic Party during his recent election campaign reeled off rhetoric slandering the supreme leadership of the DPRK.

What he uttered is just sophism of an imbecile bereft of the elementary qualities of a human being, let alone a politician.

He has been accused even within the Democratic Party, to say nothing of the American society, for his vulgar words and acts about women and his thoughtless remarks.

It is well known to the world that he received a grade of F during his university days for plagiarizing other’s article in his paper and could not but give up running for presidency in 1988 for plagiarizing a speech of a British politician that led to a public furor.

In April 2011 when the then President Obama was in the middle of making a speech, he was fast asleep in the auditorium to become a laughing-stock of the media. Once he called his political rival Republicans “shrieking pigs” to startle the public.

It is by no means accidental that there is nonstop comment over his bid for candidacy that he is not worth pinning hope on, backed by the jeer that he is a fool of low IQ.

Even the American media derided him as a man with ‘manic-obsessive running of the mouth’, saying that he likes giving a speech but he is not serious in his words.

Yet, he is self-praising himself as being the most popular presidential candidate. This is enough to make a cat laugh.

It is easy to conjecture the politics to be pursued by such a thoughtless guy.

Such a guy had the temerity to insult the supreme leadership of the DPRK, an intolerable and serious politically-motivated provocation against the DPRK.

Explicitly speaking, DPRK will never pardon anyone who dare provoke its supreme leadership but will certainly make them pay for it.

Biden had better think back the reason for his past two failures in presidential elections and remember that prudence commensurate with the object is integral to a presidential candidate”.

Although written in typically poetic DPRK fashion, the statement was written with a clear audience in mind: Donald Trump. It is crucial to remember that even at the nadir of the peace process which most people agree transpired sometime after the stagnant Hanoi summit, DPRK official statements never referred to Donald Trump in anything but cordial terms whilst statements directly from Kim Jong-in always used fraternal language to describe Trump. It is also of note that when responding to such statements from the DPRK, Trump if anything has a habit of using even friendlier and more personable language to refer to Kim and the positive potential of a reformed and opened up DPRK economy.

By attacking Trump’s opponent who objectively provoked the DPRK leadership, Pyongyang is expressing its confidence in the US leader at a time when some have wrongly jumped to the conclusion that the peace process in Korea has inexorably hit a brick wall due to the failure of the Hanoi summit to result in a specific plan of action.

On the contrary, after decades of supreme hostility between Washington and Pyongyang, the fact that the leadership of both countries continue to express confidence in the leadership of the other side represents a seismic breakthrough that could have only been dreamt of during the 20th century.

This is in fact not the first time that the DPRK has attacked Trump’s political opponents through official channels. In the summer of last year the Rodong newspaper named the Democratic Party, some elements of Trump’s own Republican party and media outlets including CNN and the New York Times as sources of false information and ill-will directed at the current Korean peace process.

This attack not only on Trump’s political antagonists but on what Trump calls the “fake media” offered the same kind of endorsement for Trump’s leadership in the peace process as this week’s statement from the DPRK that is highly critical of Biden.

With Trump self-evidently facing resistance in his own cabinet from anti-DPRK hardliners, the statement from Pyongyang makes it clear that far from preferring to negotiate a peace process with a would be “President Biden”, Kim’s government seeks instead to reinvigorate talks under the leadership of Donald Trump, a man with whom the DPRK leader continues to enjoy warm relations with on a personal level and a man who looks likely to win the 2020 election in the United States.