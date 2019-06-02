OIC Summit Held at Crucial Moment

For the last 3 decades, Muslims have been the target of the Western World. Just after the end of the Second World War, the West focused on the threat from Communism and spent all energies on cold war to counter Communism. After the disintegration of the former USSR, the West turned their focus on Muslims and the Arab Spring was initiated. They instigated internal rifts and created chaos within the Muslim nations. War on Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, etc were the part of evil designs of the Western World.

The current tensions are the Middle-East including US-Iran tension which is purely engineered and by imposed by West. One the one hand the West is selling their weapons worth billions of US Dollars to the Arab world and on the other hand they are controlling their oil wealth. Under such a volatile situation, the OIC held a Summit in Makkah, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is currently the second largest inter-governmental organization after the United Nations with a membership of 57 states spread over four continents. The Organization is the collective voice of the Muslim world. There exists one Muslim out of every 5 people. The estimated population of Muslims is approximately 2 billion. It endeavours to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various people of the world. The Organization was established upon a decision of the historical summit which took place in Rabat, the Kingdom of Morocco on 12th Rajab 1389 Hijra (25 September 1969) following the criminal arson of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

In a joint statement on 1st of June 2019, at the end of a summit of OIC held in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, the leaders called on countries that have moved their embassies to Jerusalem to rethink their strategy which they said constituted “a serious violation of international law and international legitimacy“. The OIC urged member countries to take “appropriate measures” against countries that move their embassies to Jerusalem. Guatemala followed suit soon afterwards. “The Palestinian people have the right to achieve their inalienable national rights, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State,” the final statement said. Palestine issue is an old pending and unresolved for 7 decades. UN resolutions were not implemented by Israel.

The OIC also backed Saudi Arabia over escalating tensions with Iran, as King Salman warned that “terrorist” attacks in the Gulf region could imperil global energy supplies. “We confirm that terrorist actions not only target the kingdom and the Gulf region but also target the safety of navigation and world oil supplies,” the King told OIC member states. However, Tehran has strongly denied involvement in any of the incidents.

The OIC summit also urged the US to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of “terrorism”. Sudan is suffering due to unilaterally imposed sanctions by the West.

The summit also discussed the situation in Kashmir, Bosnia, Myanmar and other parts of the world where Muslims are in minority and targeted by the state.

It is worth mentioning that Muslims constitute one-fifth of the world’s population. This includes 57 countries and the 2nd largest organization after the United Nation. The Muslim world possesses huge natural resources, especially the energy sector. This accounts for approximately 60% of the world’s energy requirements. The Muslim world is a major market and biggest trading partner of most of the Western countries. The Muslim world has been playing an important role in the world affairs and contributing toward the global economy, peace and harmony.

Harming the Muslim World may also harm the interest of the Western World in general and may impact the global economy adversely. Destabilization in the Muslim World may imbalance global security and stability. The world is no longer unipolar and thus this may engulf many other nations.

Peace loving nations and individuals can play a role to avert any big disaster of humanity.