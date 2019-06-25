Cultural Values Are in The Eyes of The Beholder

All nations have the right to exist in peace and dignity under the law and likewise, all cultures should be tolerated and allowed to flourish in a sovereign manner. This however is different from stating that all cultures should be uniformly endorsed or that all nations need to be approved of by people throughout the entire world.

It is perfectly reasonable and indeed perfectly natural to tolerate something that one does not endorse and it is likewise perfectly natural to dislike something that one cannot and should not change. One for example can tolerate living in a cold country even if one prefers the warmth of the sun. It is also normal to hate a rainy day without pretending that one can or should be able to change the weather.

It is therefore beneficial for ordinary people to cease with the liberal claptrap which tends to force people to lie to themselves about the worth of every world culture. Every culture is not equal – some are preferable to to others. However, apart from basic considerations of economic development and economic equability, these distinctions between cultures are subjective and highly individuated.

The western European “social scientists” of the middle to late 19th century though that they could apply the scientific method to ultimately subjective situations and as such, they attempted to provide the world with an objective and mechanistic league table of cultural values and the world cultures they represent. This reductionist hypothesis was successfully challenged by the more realistic philosophies and social sciences which evolved through the beginning and middle of the 20th century.

Unfortunately, by the second half of the 20th century and now well into the 21st, the extreme views of the late 19th century have been replaced by an even less realistic extreme view asserting that all world cultures are equal. This is certainly not the case. Just as birds fly south for the winter and as sure as people are psychically and emotionally attracted to different sorts of individuals that they seek one day to marry, so too are different cultures attractive to different individuals.

This is why the Orwellian double-speak forcing Brexiteers in Britain to preface their Euroscepticism with phrases akin to “I like European cultures but I simply do not like the European Union”, is largely balderdash. Some individuals may well enjoy some or all of the attributes of various cultures that exist in Continental Europe, but others may not. What’s more is that those who do not care for European cultures ought to be totally free to say so.

It is frankly astounding that far too many people in the English speaking world censor themselves from offering statements such as the fact that the 1215 English Magna Carta was a far more enlightened document than the 1920s German document Mein Kampf of Adolf Hitler. It is perfectly legitimate to state that whilst Britain quietly clung on to its time tested traditions even after the Great War of 1914, much of Europe became obsessed with the all too modern style of politics which at the time included forms of blood-soaked fascism and forms of blood-soaked communism.

Whilst Britain has been a bastion of free speech for centuries, the cultures of Continental Europe have produced inquisitions, religious wars, territorial wars, dynastic wars and genocides without a great deal of abatement from the fall of the Roman Empire up until the Balkan Wars of the 1990s.

Britain by contrast whilst far from perfect in terms of historical record was a far more peaceful and harmonious place than the more cutthroat cultures of the Continent. This is something that supporters of Brexit throughout the English speaking world have the right to be openly proud of. This is not to say that Britain cannot and should not trade with Europe and live in peace with the cultures of Europe, but it is to say that one can be proud of the fact that whilst the metric system has a numerical logic, the Imperial system has a qualitative logic. One can be proud of the fact that whilst England produced Magna Carta, habeas corpus and the modern parliamentary system, many of Britain’s European rivals produced totalitarian systems that lead to the deaths of millions of civilians.

It is true that when it comes to orchestral composition, the cultures of Europe as well as the distinctly non-European Russian culture tends to be superior to that produced in Britain. But at the same time, when it comes to popular music, that which has been produced in Britain is endlessly superior to the rubbish produced in 20th and 21st century Europe.

One ought to be able to say that one of the reasons that Brexit remains popular is because people in Britain have grown tired of trying to be second rate Continentals whilst tearing up and neglecting Britain’s own unique history. It should further be openly stated that whilst derided in Brussels Paris and Berlin, British culture and historical traditions are respected in countries like China, Japan, Singapore and Korea – the places where the economic and cultural sun is rising and continues to rise.

Therefore, Brexiteers ought to stop allowing the liberal Continentalists to define the lexicon surrounding the Brexit debate. It is time for honest Brexiteers to say that they prefer Magna Carta to Mein Kampf, prefer feet to metres, pints to litres and prefer free speech and free people to the places that brought the world inquisitions and genocides.