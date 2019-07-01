Here’s How DPRK Media Reported Donald Trump’s North Korean Visit

“Pyongyang, July 1 (KCNA) — Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, had a historic meeting with President of the United States of America Donald Trump at Panmunjom on Sunday afternoon at the suggestion of Trump.

The Supreme Leader of the Party, the state and the armed forces of the DPRK accepted the opinion of President Trump that he would like to meet Chairman of the State Affairs Commission Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone during his June 29-30 visit to south Korea and went to the south side portion of Panmunjom to have a surprise meeting with him.

Kim Jong Un stepped out of the Panmun Pavilion on Sunday afternoon and had a historic meeting with Donald Trump just before the demarcation line at Panmunjom amid the worldwide attention.

In 66 years since the Armistice Agreement in 1953 there happened such an amazing event of the top leaders of the DPRK and the U.S. exchanging historic handshakes at Panmunjom, place that had been known as the symbol of division.

Kim Jong Un exchanged compliments with Trump about meeting him after about 120 days and guided him toward the north side portion of Panmunjom.

The two leaders stepped toward just before the Panmun Pavilion in the north side portion of Panmunjom where they held their hands again, leaving the historic moment of the sitting U.S. President setting his foot on the soil of the DPRK across the Military Demarcation Line for the first time in history.

They headed for the “House of Freedom” in the south side portion of Panmunjom, the venue of the talks, exchanging a pleasant chat.

President Moon Jae In greeted Kim Jong Un outside the House.

Kim Jong Un exchanged warm greetings with Moon Jae In.

Then there were a one-on-one chat and talks between the top leaders of the DPRK and the U.S.

They explained issues of easing tensions on the Korean peninsula, ending the inglorious relations between the two countries and making a dramatic turn and also issues of mutual concern and interest which become a stumbling block in solving those issues, and voiced full understanding and sympathy.

The top leaders of the two countries agreed to keep in close touch in the future, too, and resume and push forward productive dialogues for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and in the bilateral relations.

Kim Jong Un said that it was the good personal relations with President Trump that made such a dramatic meeting possible at just a one day’s notice, noting that the relations would continue to produce good results unpredictable by others and work as a mysterious force overcoming manifold difficulties and obstacles in the future, too.

Present at the talks from the DPRK side was Ri Yong Ho, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, member of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and foreign minister, and from the opposite side U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo.

The top leaders of the two countries expressed great satisfaction over the results of the talks.

After the talks Kim Jong Un exchanged parting words with Trump.

Trump and Moon Jae In saw Kim Jong Un off up to the demarcation line at Panmunjom”