Drugs Gave China a Century of Humiliation: A Cautionary Warning to The Drug Addled West

Starting in the 18th century, the British East India Company began exporting south Asian opium into China – making a handsome profit in the process. In the 19th century, business diversified with multiple companies based in the British Raj looking to export highly potent opium to a militarily weak China. Although the Great Qing rulers of China attempted to resist British and later pan-western (and later Japanese and Russian) attempts to forcibly open China to western imports including and especially opium, the so-called Opium War of 1839-1842 and the Opium War of 1856-1860 saw China humiliated in battle and humiliated even further by a period of un-even treaties which commenced between China and multiple foreign powers who carved away at China’s sovereignty and national dignity.

By the turn of the 20th century, Britain, France, the USA, Japan, Germany, Russia, Austria-Hungary, Italy, Portugal and Belgium all maintained so-called Treaty Ports in China which served as mini-commercial colonies that drained the internal wealth from China whilst forcing imports of opium and other foreign products onto a captive Chinese consumer base.

But whilst the uneven treaties weakened China militarily, economically and politically, the unstoppable sale of foreign narcotics in China destroyed internal Chinese society by creating a culture of opium that literally numbed, retarded and destroyed the creative capacities, intellectual abilities and productivity of one of the world’s largest countries.

Today, Chinese are often characterised as hard working, studious, intelligent, rational, inventive and diligent. Yet the international reputation of Chinese in the 19th and early 20th centuries was world’s away and the primary factor behind this was a drug culture that had rotted the soul of the Chinese nation to its core.

Although the tempestuous overthrow of the Great Qing and the birth of Chinese republicanism in 1912 began to slowly reverse the tide of the humiliation of China at a geopolitical level, the culture of opium persisted even during the Civil War and the Chinese War of Resistance Against Japan.

It was not until the People’s Republic of China was proclaimed in 1949 that a newly centralised government actually got serious about tackling the plague of opium. By the 1950s, the colonial vestiges of Treaty Ports were a thing of the past and the new government took aim at the domestic opium trade by executing drug dealers, destroying crops and houses of narcotics and finally by placing over 10 million opium users into intensive medicinal rehabilitation centres.

At the same time that China was ridding itself of the drugs which caused a century of internal humiliation, the United States began inaugurating programmes which tested narcotics on unwitting subjects (often civilians) as part of several secret government programmes. The CIA’s secret Project MK Ultra and the Edgewood Arsenal human experiments conducted by the American Army’s Chemical Corps tested both synthetic and organic narcotics on subjects in attempts to determine how such drugs could be used against the Soviet enemy in the event of a major war. These drugs including cocaine, psilocybin, mescaline, DMT and perhaps most famously LSD. It was at this same time that in Britain, the Porton Down chemical laboratory conducted similar tests on equally unwitting human subjects – often with utterly tragic results.

To put things even further into perspective, the drugs that are now perversely referred to as recreational were used as a weapon of economic and colonial war against China. They worked from the colonisers’ point of view as they resulted in the social retardation of Chinese society and led to the economic exploitation of the Chinese state through imperialist Treaty Ports.

Beginning in the mid-20th century, the leading members of NATO began testing narcotics as specific agents of chemical warfare on their own civilians in attempts to decipher how such agents could be used in harrowing battles against a nuclear armed USSR. Of course, in the 1980s it was the heroic journalist Gary Webb who discovered that the CIA had been helping the Nicaraguan Contras export narcotics into America’s inner-cities, something which disgracefully led to the notorious proliferation of crack cocaine.

Thus, one sees that governments have frequented used the stupefying, mentally debasing and slavish qualities of narcotics to control and subdue once vibrant populations. The calculated forced proliferation of narcotics in society has the effect of making individuals too numbed and too mentally castrated to respond to this aggression. Whilst in the 20th century some governments were willing to sacrifice the welfare of their own citizens in the pursuit of perfecting weaponised narcotics, today an even worse problem persists.

Today’s western ruling elite are generally the product of post-1960s generations which perversely saw drugs as a source of liberation whilst by contrast, sounder heads from past generations realised that narcotics were a calculated tool of enslavement. As such, the horrifying narcotics culture has been so normalised throughout the west so as to make those speaking out against drugs appear to be hetrodox in their thinking – something that until very recent decades was unthinkable.

If the concept of drugs had not been so repugnant to the morals of ordinary people, the CIA, US Army and British state would not have had to conceal its experiments with narcotics as they did during the mid-20th century. Likewise, the CIA during the Reagan years would not have needed to conceal its role in helping to spread crack into mostly African-American parts of big US cities if drugs were considered as harmless and even virtuous then as they are in western societies in the year 2019.

Today though, the working class, middle class, ruling elite and underclass of the west have been so holistically seduced by narcotics that drugs are no longer are discussed in manners that make it clear that they are vices. America has had presidents and Britain has had Cabinet ministers who have openly flaunted their use of narcotics and the sad reality was that no one in society seemed to care.

Western societies are therefore becoming increasingly like China in the 19th century – socially compromised through the power of drugs. Making matters worse, whilst China had drugs thrust upon it by foreign powers seeking to make a profit through dirty deeds, today’s western populace including the elite are drugging themselves into oblivion.

In the 19th century, drugs were used as a tool of economic and literal imperialism. Today, the drugs are wilfully taken by westerners who seek to do to themselves what was done to China at gunpoint. If this is not stopped, all of western civilisation will be destroyed, perhaps never to rise again.