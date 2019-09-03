The Free Man’s Burden: A Poem For Julian Assange

When the guns of war are blazing

And you know not what to do

Will you cower with the sheep?

Or to thine own self will you be true?

When walls are built around you

To silence your humble voice

Will you let the herd be thinned out

Or will you stand and make a choice?

When information is being censored

And “journalists” behave like knaves

Will you try to eke out a living

Or speak for those sent to early graves?

When the corrupt sit in seats of power

Will you sit on your hands

Or will you speak truth to power

And like Leonidas make a stand?

They say that free speech is sacrosanct

Yet many of those guards are firing blanks

But when the truth teller is exposed

His flesh is molested by thuggish blows.

Julian, Julian, why didn’t you stop?

You could have partaken in their feast of rot.

You could have been a celebrity.

But instead you decided to set us free.

And with our freedom we condemned you to chains

A march towards an early grave

The honest among us must admit our shame

And on our shoulders you can place the blame.

You demolished the walls built by ages past

And some will shout “too soon – too fast”

But yours was the gift that did not take

In an era where the news is all too fake.

Julian Assange must not be condemned

For being an angel in a world of men

If free speech is ever to be restored

Julian can look on the silent as none but whores.

The man must not die with the word

But to the liar has it occurred,

That if the hero is put on a common thief’s trial

The cowards will reap the riches and the thief will smile?