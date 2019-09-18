Liberalism (a poem)

They abolished shame after the war

In the afterglow of our last moment of pride

Content forevermore to never know

That permissiveness requires no one to abide.

They abolished the noose but not the murderer

Council houses for every burglar

An adulterer’s paradise were the chaste are mocked

The floodgates flung open – all sanctuary blocked.

To hate the sin and not the sinner

Is difficult though not impossible

But to court the loser and slaughter the winner

Is the symptom of rule by the irresponsible.

The lunatics haven’t just been released

They govern the sane whose power has ceased

A few good men sacrificed for too many new laws

By those who would venerate the most base human flaws.

The world was never perfect but it has become worse

By those who believe atonement is a symptom of curse

Bad behaviour used to be named in plain sight

Now “everyone’s a victim” – much to the thief’s menacing delight.

Those who would destroy us often sound attractive

As they speak in tones familiar to those they seek to seduce

And yet they themselves slip out before they are impacted

The abusers who cannot handle a moment’s abuse.

Today, the moral man is meant to feel insane

Whilst every act of wickedness is called virtuous and sublime

The profound has been abolished in favour of the inane

A punishment fit for a society that has smugly “abolished crime”.

Now our streets are filled with blood and smut

And all the children are in a rut.

All the women parade like whores

Before they weep for repentance by the bolted church door.

When the last moral man is locked in a cage

And humiliated like a monkey before his fellow men,

Will anyone voice their protest and rage

At the fact that “liberalism has gone too far” – yet again?