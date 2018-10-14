Asia, World News

The History of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore With George Galloway And Adam Garrie

Written by Eurasia Future on

More in Asia:

Eurasia Future is delighted to share this week’s episode of The History Boys. George Galloway and Adam Garrie present an in-depth discussion of the founding, fortunes and destinies of three south east Asian nations whose history was very much intertwined.

To watch the full episode, please visit Galloway Media and sign up for future updates by clicking here.

 

Comments are closed.