Quotes Compared: Duterte vs. Bolsonaro

Because The Philippines remains stuck with a presidential system that is more typical of Latin American political systems than those of the ASEAN neighborus of The Philippines, many false analogies have been made comparing reformist Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Brazil’s extremist President Elect Jair Bolsonaro. Previously, Eurasia Future published a detailed analysis of why the Duterte-Bolsonaro analogy is a false one. Here is a contrast between the two men in their own words:

“I do not care if I die in hell, for as long as the people I serve live in paradise”–Rodrigo Duterte

—

“Congressmen should not take the bus”–Jair Bolsonaro

—

“We cannot move forward if we allow the past to hold us back”–Rodrigo Duterte

—

“I’m in favor of the military regime”–Jair Bolsonaro

—

“Human rights must work to uplift human dignity. Human rights cannot be used as an excuse to destroy the country”–Rodrigo Duterte

—

“Pinochet should have killed more people”–Jair Bolsonaro

—

“We will strive to have a permanent and lasting peace before my term ends. That is my goal. That is my dream”–Rodrigo Duterte

—

“The only mistake of the dictatorship was torturing and not killing”–Jair Bolsonaro

—

“I assure you, this will be a clean government”–Rodrigo Duterte

—

“It’s my advice and I do it: I evade all the taxes I can”–Jair Bolsonaro

—

“Let me just say thank you for the celebration, and you have my guarantee that everybody, at least during my term, will be protected and nurtured as a human being. There will be no oppression and we will recognize your importance in society” (addressed to a gay rights rally)–Rodrigo Duterte

—

“I would be incapable of loving a gay son. I wouldn’t be a hypocrite. I prefer that he die in an accident than show up with some guy with a moustache”–Jair Bolsonaro

—

“Why am I here? Because I am ready to start my work for the nation”–Rodrgio Duterte

—

“If I want to hire a prostitute for my office, I’ll hire her.”–Jair Bolsonaro

—

“We have to bond and act together. We have to help each other. For only then can we truly prevail”–Rodrigo Duterte

—

“This idea of oh poor little black person, oh poor little poor person, oh poor little woman, oh poor little indigenous person, everybody’s a poor little something!”–Jair Bolsonaro

—

“When you are religious, you have to be something of a neutral when it comes to your faith and even when it comes to government because it is really the concept of a republican system that there is a separation of church and state”–Rodrigo Duterte

—

“God above everything. There is no such thing as this secular state. The state is Christian and the minority will have to change, if they can. The minorities will have to adapt to the position of the majority”–Jair Bolsonaro

—

“I am into business. I am not going into war. We can postpone that war 100 years from now. In the meantime, I need the resources for my country to make the people comfortable and provide education for the children and food on the table.

It’s one-stem and China and the Philippines will bloom, and you and I are in the middle of the flower”.–Rodrigo Duterte

—

“The Chinese are not buying in Brazil. They are buying Brazil”–Jair Bolsonaro

—

“I am a President of a sovereign state. And we have long ceased to be a colony of the United States. I do not have any master except the Filipino people. Nobody but nobody”–Rodrigo Duterte

—

“I support a dictatorship. We will never resolve serious national problems with this irresponsible democracy–Jair Bolsonaro

—

“I would rather lose the election than lose my identity”–Rodrigo Duterte