Hungary’s “Slave Law” Is Really An Anti-Migrant Labor Law That’s Being Deliberately Misportrayed 

The Mainstream Media is up to its old tricks again after trying to deceive Hungarians and the rest of the world into thinking that EuroRealist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is supposedly turning his people into “slaves”, deliberately misportraying the latest labor law in order to take revenge on him for expelling Soros’ “Central European University” from the country and distract people from this legislation’s true anti-migrant intentions.

Popular Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose nationwide support was most recently proven during the recent elections in April, is back in the news again but this time not for any of his signature anti-migrant moves. Rather, the country’s latest labor law is being falsely described as a so-called “slave law” because of its provision to allow businesses to make their employees work upwards of 400 hours of overtime a year, which has in turn generated highly publicized anti-government protests that recently turned riotous and had to be dispersed with tear gas and other crowd-control techniques.

It’s an actual coincidence that the law itself was promulgated shortly after Orban expelled Soros’ “Central European University” from the country, but it’s clear to see that this subsequent and unconnected development is being taken advantage of by Orban’s domestic and international foes in order to continue their smear campaign about him supposedly being a “neo-fascist dictator”, with the obvious intent being to catalyze Color Revolution unrest that could pressure him into making broader policy concessions vis-a-vis his stances towards illegal migration, Soros, and Russia.

As with most incipient Color Revolutions, the state action that’s being framed as triggering the unrest is completely misportrayed, first of all through the weaponized Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) way in which it’s being described (“slave law”) and secondly by fearmongering about its purported implications. Orban’s government didn’t pass a “slave law”, but rather an “anti-migrant labor law”, though it hasn’t successfully communicated this to the domestic and international audiences.

The reason why businesses are being given the right to ask their employees to potentially work upwards of 400 hours of overtime a year is to compensate for the country’s declining population and alleged need for what EuroLiberals describe as “replacement migration” for “economic reasons”. The notion is that countries like Hungary will need to soon replenish their labor pool through migration, such as what Poland is doing through its large-scale import of Ukrainian migrants, but Orban just proved that there’s another solution available.

Instead of opening the doors to foreign laborers — whether they’re civilizationally similar like Poland is doing or dissimilar like Germany’s done — the government can just make it so that existing laborers might have to work more hours to compensate for their employer’s possibly increased labor needs. It’s unrealistic that everyone will work upwards of two extra hours a day or an extra full day of work a week (equaling around 400 more hours a year), and what the anti-government demagogues are omitting is that laborers will nevertheless be paid extra for their overtime too.

The fact of the matter is that this is the only viable solution for a European country to implement if it has a gradually declining population but doesn’t want to import foreign labor to compensate for it. This is the last practical chance for the present generation to save Hungary from a Western European- or even Polish-like fate so long as its people commit to having more children while sacrificing more time at work.

With the right combination of pro-maternity governmental policies and a disciplined personal will from future fathers, Hungarians can save their country if they succeed in staving off the seemingly inevitable migrant influx that they might be forced to eventually submit to in the event that they don’t naturally replace their population levels during this crucial period. Therefore, Hungary’s latest labor law isn’t turning its people into “slaves”, but is giving them one last chance to remain free and avoid becoming the EU’s slaves, though only if they take advantage of Orban’s policies to show the rest of the bloc that there’s indeed another solution to the continent’s creeping demographic crisis.

DISCLAIMER: The author writes for this publication in a private capacity which is unrepresentative of anyone or any organization except for his own personal views. Nothing written by the author should ever be conflated with the editorial views or official positions of any other media outlet or institution.