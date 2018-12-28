Things You Need to Know About Mainstream Media News Reporting     

As you watch the US mainstream media having a go at US President Donald Trump on a daily and sometimes even hourly basis there some important things you need to keep in mind when you absorb all that flow of information.

The first and foremost rule of digesting any mainstream news is that you should treat every single word you read or hear with deep scepticism. If you start treating mainstream news seriously, you risk becoming addicted to knowing and saying things that have nothing to do with reality. From there your downfall will be swift: you’ll convince yourself that people who report mainstream news ‘know things’ and that, as a result, you ‘know things’ as well. The condition may deteriorate further, when you start believing that you can actually ‘read between the lines’ and understand what is happening ‘behind the scenes’. You will then be sucked into discussing mainstream news with other people, who will treat it as seriously as yourself, and it will produce endless exchanges of useless information that would leave none of you any wiser, as the things you would be discussing would be meaningless and false.

The next important thing to grasp is that a lot of hacks who report mainstream news either pick up rumours and gossip and then present them as facts, or read stuff from the autocue that has been written by others who have absolutely no idea what the hell is going on and make up things as they go along. Once you understand that folks who produce mainstream news are as baffled by events in the world as you are, you will feel much better about the whole thing and might even enjoy the bits of mainstream news.

Another crucial thing to keep in mind when absorbing mainstream news is that most of the hacks who quote their ‘sources’ often actually invent things and attribute them to non-existent people. You would think, when reading some pompous fool in a newspaper or watching a report on the box, that these are well connected journalists, with plenty of friends and contacts in high places. They are not. They’re mostly fantasists who have no contacts.

Another thing to steer clear of when listening to the radio or watching the news on the box is not falling for the con that is breaking news. Everything now is breaking news, even the announcement of official statistics and stupid things that politicians say. Breaking news is way for hacks to avoid doing their job properly and sensationalise every bit of information, usually later claiming that they got it all wrong because it was done on the spur of the moment.

One last thing to remember is that many hacks peddle stuff for favours or cash, especially when they praise big business, crappy films, books and music or seem to be obsessed with celebs. And it’s another reason not to take them seriously. Even the ones who report about sports and the weather.

Once you know all the things listed above, you might make some sense out of mainstream news.

Enjoy, as they say in crappy restaurants after putting a plate in front of you with some crap on it.