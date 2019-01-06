Filipino Supporters of Federal-Parliamentary + FDI Reforms Should Reach Out to America’s Ron Paul

While western NGOs have a history of meddling in the affairs of multiple foreign nations, much of the media-industrial complex and old political establishment in The Philippines is deeply inter-connected with companies, NGOs, sources of wealth and political strategists in the United States. As Filipinos continue to have generally positive feelings about American culture and the people of the United States, this is not surprising although the level of support for anti-Duterte campaigns from US NGOs is naturally worrying.

But there is more than one side to US politics just as there is more than one side to the evolving face of Philippine politics. Dr. Ron Paul first entered the US Congress in 1976 and with the exception of several gaps in his political career, he ultimately left the US House of Representatives as recently as 2013. Paul has been a proud member of the Libertarian Party and at times a somewhat reluctant member of the Republican party.

In spite of his political experience, Dr. Paul always remained outside of the political elite which is why his presidential campaigns in 1988, 2008 and 2012 ultimately were not winners. But even more extraordinary than his political career are Dr. Paul’s political ideas. One of the central themes of Dr. Paul’s political career has been the advocacy of a truly free economic system based on the principles of rejecting barriers to trade, cumbersome regulation of enterprise and sound monetary policies which reject the tradition of a central bank’s intervening in the economic life of a nation. Dr. Paul likewise has long advocated for de-centralised federalism that empowers US states according to a traditional (as opposed to radical) interpretation of the US Constitution, while Dr. Paul is also highly anti-war believing that trade among the nations of the world can help to calm tensions that would have otherwise led to conflict.

In general, Dr. Ron Paul favours limited government and believes that the close relationship between big corporations and big government has stifled genuine economic liberty rather than bolstered it.

These powerful political positions ought to make Ron Paul a more widely researched figure among advocates of political reform in The Philippines. This is the case because the problems in the current political system include many of the ills which Ron Paul has pointed out and campaigned against in the United States. In The Philippines, political control is far too centralised, corruption is derived from a system that stifles foreign direct investment (FDI) and fully free trade, thus allowing a group of old oligarchs to control some of the biggest industries in the country and finally, the governance of The Philippines is far too expensive and cumbersome whereas a federal-parliamentary system could both help the country to save money, decentralise and operate more efficiently.

Based on all of this, just as Filipinos should become more aware of Dr. Ron Paul (OFWs and Filipino-Americans may well be familiar with him already), so too might Dr. Paul and his Texas based Institute For Peace And Prosperity want to learn about the CoRRECT Movement of The Philippines which campaigns for three main constitutional changes in The Philippines : 1. Federalism 2. National and regional parliamentary legislatures 3. Economic liberty through the eliminating of constitutional restrictions of FDI into The Philippines.

While much of the political dialogue going back and forth between the US and The Philippines has been negative in recent years, there is no reason why positive dialogue and an exchange of ideas between broadly like minded people in the US and The Philippines cannot transpire in the name of peace through prosperity. This is why the internet can be used to introduce supporters of The CoRRECT Movement to Ron Paul’s Institute For Peace And Prosperity and vice versa.