Ode to Rappler

In civilised societies

People have the right to disagree

And so it was in The Philippines

When Rodrigo Duterte claimed his victory.

But although his victory was fair and free

The Yellows said “this just cannot be”

Because a Liberal’s tolerance only applies

To other Liberal girls and guys.

But if you want things a different way

They’ll silence you both night and day

Even if you support a freely elected president,

They’ll try to tar you with their Yellow excrement.

They’ll lie and they’ll cheat all day and night

To prove that money is what makes right

Not knowing that the people cannot be fooled

In a time when those who hold the gold no longer make the rules.

Their liars in New York, Brussels and Washington are always willing

To spread fake news about “extra judicial killings”

But the only people who died without recourse to the law

Were the victims of the narcos that Noynoy ignored.

Yellows cannot win a logical debate

So they’ve built a digital empire on spreading hate

They say about DDS what applies to them

And when exposed cry about “PRESS FREEDOM”.

Liberals are both free and expensive at the same time

But in a just society even the elites must pay the price for crime

Whether an oligarch hoarding rice or some women withholding tax

Under PRRD, law enforcement is no longer lax.

But if they wanted a real debate

I’m telling them it is not too late.

In a federal-parliamentary system

You can face your opponents daily and directly – assuming you are not in prison.

Let politics be about policies, philosophy, ideas and solutions

But unlike Boracay, the Yellow tribe is still full of pollution.

But no matter how much they shout and scream

They can’t stop PRRD from fulfilling people’s dreams.

Because there is no room for filth in politics nor in the bays,

Clean government is the only way.

But if it is the opposite that you are after

I highly recommend that you read Rappler.