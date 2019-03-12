Afghanistan Must be Held Responsible For Committing an Act of State Terrorism Against Civilians

Eight Pakistani tribesmen have been murdered in cold blood by Afghan security forces near the border between the two countries.

Pakistan condemns the killing of eight innocent Pakistani tribesmen, in Paktika, Afghanistan, by

Afghan security forces. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) March 11, 2019

Whilst Pakistan has condemned the attack, mere words will not be enough to put an end to Kabul’s mendacious meddling in Pakistan. The murder of eight innocent Pakistani civilians is one of many incidents in a series of crimes and blunders committed by the totally incompetent Afghan security forces.

Incidentally, Kabul’s act of state terrorism which claimed eight innocent Pakistani lives, came on the same day that it was revealed that contrary to rumour (and previous US assertions), former Afghan Taliban supreme leader Mullah Omar had never lived in Pakistan in the aftermath of the 2001 US invasion. Omar instead spent his final years in Afghanistan where he lived within earshot of a US military base that was home to over one thousand soldiers. Whilst the US claimed that Omar had died in a Karachi hospital, it is now known that he never left Afghanistan after 2001. This is yet a further source of embarrassment for a Kabul regime which sought to point the finger at Pakistan for “sheltering” Omar. Such finger pointing has now been exposed as yet another attempt by a dishonest regime to scapegoat Pakistan for its own incredible incompetence.

Afghanistan’s current regime which appears to be slowly falling out of favour with its longtime US benefactors, represents a perverse mix of incompetence, arrogance and malice. Whilst the Kabul regime controls less than 50% of its own defined territory (far less than 50% by many accounts), its arrogant leaders still see fit to threaten and provoke Pakistan. All the while Kabul’s headmen maintain the tradition of all contemporary Afghan regimes in refusing to recognise the Durand Line as the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

This regime is clearly not fit for purpose. When any regime is better at antagonising its neighbours than looking after its own people, such a regime is ruling over both a failed state and a simultaneously aggressive state. This is why Pakistan must encourage China, Russia and the United States to use an all-parties peace process to de-legitimise this wicked regime at the soonest possible date. This can be done through the formation of an internationally accepted all-parties government in Afghanistan which also incorporates de-centralised rule throughout the different regions of the country.

By allowing for a new government comprised of all factions, including the reformed Taliban, to take charge of the situation in Afghanistan and by combining this with a de-centralisation of power, Afghanistan stands a chance of gradually becoming something that resembles a normal country. A precondition that the international community must set before such a new government takes power, must be for Kabul to recognise The Durand line and permanently respect Pakistan’s territorial unity.