If Duterte Were Prime Minister in a Parliamentary System – Reinstating The Death Penalty Would Not Have Been Delayed

The phrase narco-terrorism has often been used on these pages to describe the blood soaked culture surrounding the dangerous drug shabu in The Philippines. The fact that shabu has led to mass murder, child rape, people being burnt alive, beheadings and now the gang rape, throat slitting and skinning alive of a 16 year old girl – means that what the narcotic captagon is for Daesh terrorists (aka ISIS terrorists) in the Middle East, shabu is for terrorists in The Philippines.

One should make no mistake about it, the drug culture in The Philippines is just as dangerous as the culture of religious extremist terrorism that the world has watched unfold with horror in the Middle East and parts of Africa. Likewise, the linkage between narcotics and unspeakable acts of violence against civilians as practised by Daesh, is also standard practice among the shabu obsessed narco-terrorists of The Philippines.

Not only does the tragic death of Christine Silawan vindicate President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, but it indicates that if anything, the war on drugs has been waged too gently rather than too harshly. And yet, the liberal class of politicians in The Philippines, whether the Yellows themselves and others on the ultra- left including the radical Gabriela Women’s Party have been quick not to call for proper punishments against terrorists such as those who destroyed the life and body of Silawan, but are instead heaping scorn on those who are finally waking up to the need for The Philippines to reinstate the death penalty, thus bringing The Philippines back in line with pan-Asian standards.

Beyond this, it is in no way “politicising an innocent death” to renew calls for the reinstating of capital punishment at this time. The Philippines is facing a unique war on terror in which narcotics are both a means and an end. As such, just as is the case with any war on terror, even the slightest pause in implementing the proper legal, policing or military action steps in order to stem the tide of terrorism, puts the general population at risk.

To do or say anything that explicitly or tacitly sides with the criminal element at such a time is tantamount to an abrogation of one’s duty to defend the people. As such, politicians who try to slither away from making the correct decision to support calls for an expanded war on drugs are not only letting down the nation in terms of projecting confidence, but are putting the sons and daughters of The Philippines in grave danger by implying that criminals have a green light to engage in violence without facing the only proper and fitting punishment.

The barbaric murder of Christine Silawan is a reminder of what would have befallen The Philippines had Duterte lost the presidential election in 2016. It is likewise a reminder of the dangers inherent in a political system that prioritises deadlock in government as opposed to effective governance that allows for a clear mandate to be democratically delivered to the party or coalition deemed to be most fit to rule by the people.

As such, if Rodrigo Duterte was the prime minister and could not muster enough parliamentary support to push through a rapid reinstating of the death penalty, he could call a snap election on a manifesto that promises to deliver an even tougher response to narco-terrorists.

Given the current levels of disgust among the people at the lack of movement on the death penalty due to a convoluted political system in which a bill to reinstate capital punishment has been endlessly delayed by a dysfunctional Senate, it could be guaranteed that in a proper parliamentary election, a Duterte led party or coalition would win in a landslide and as such, there would be no further delays in heeding the wishes of the people who want proper justice at a time when the country continues to battle the horror of narcotics.

This is a clear example of how efficient parliamentary governance can help to deliver justice when it is needed the most. Furthermore, whilst in a parliamentary system there might be a small handful of those campaigning on behalf of the criminals rather than the victims, the numbers of such people would be extremely low and thus, a more honest reflection of public opinion than that which is made apparent in the current broken political system.