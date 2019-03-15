Blood of Christchurch Mosque: A Poem For The Martyrs

The Devil that walks among us

Got a lucky shot

He planned to make us suffer

For the innocence we had wrought.

There was no clarion warning

There was no battle to be fought.

A coward with his bullets

That with impunity were shot.

An attack on both God and the Godly

An attack on all that’s pure

An attack of terror most evil

That no human ought to endure.

Evil in the human form

A lunatic fantasy built on scorn

Like a magnet from flame to flesh

The armour of a coward’s mesh.

How many tears have been cried today

For those at peace who knelt to pray

Only to heave their final breath

Cut short by the rumble of the Devil’s cleft.

The Devil’s form was white and cold

An invader in the house of God

He had no life that can be told

Except that of a terrorist’s fraud.

Martyrs of the human race

That gazed upon Satan to his face

Are purer than anything this life can give

And yet we pray they would have lived.

The mosques of Christchurch bleed with tears

And yet they bleed with the blood of man.

It is for us the living to confront the fears

Of the righteous who shall forever in honour stand.