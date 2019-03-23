Adam Garrie’s Message For Pakistan Day

On the 23rd of March, 1940, a decision was made to transform the lives of those seeking a better future, an independent future and a peaceful future for the Muslims of south Asia. The epoch making Lahore Declaration was itself an outgrowth of Choudhary Rahmat Ali’s Declaration which asked: “Now or Never; Are We to Live or Perish Forever?”

As soon as that question was answered, the Pakistani people were born – a people who chose earthly life over death and submission to Allah over the subjugation to the earthly forces of death. Since the establishment of Pakistan in 1947, the Pakistani people have proved to be the fabric of Asia’s most resilient nation. Pakistan is a country that was born not in a womb of material peace but in a place where aggression came from all sides. Pakistan is a country that has for decades been conspired against, terrorised and maligned by the forces of evil. And yet, Pakistan today stands tall as a shining example of a peace won on the blood of both heroes and martyrs.

This year, those waking up on the 23rd of March are waking up in Naya Pakistan. Naya Pakistan has been forged by a fire that has been kindled through faith, devotion, spiritual strength and mental agility. Whilst certain regimes have been forsworn to drain Pakistan of her vitality, the Pakistani people have answered the call of the Devil with the resistance of angels and of wisdom.

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said “Strive always to excel in virtue and truth“. It is with the guidance of these sacred words that Naya Pakistan is coursing a path towards a brighter and better future for all Pakistanis. While the enemies of Pakistan are destroyed, humiliated and shamed, the Pakistani people stand tall – united at once under the political excellence of Quaid-i-Azam and of the holy guidance of The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). There is no contradiction between the two. The unity of earthly political progress and Islamic truth is a singular guiding force for Naya Pakistan.

It is true that there are struggles ahead, but more profoundly, there are a great number of opportunities ripe for plucking by the Pakistani hand and the fruit of this outgrowth shall forever nourish future generations of proud, prosperous and peace loving Pakistani children as sure as the child born of hope becomes the man guided by enlightenment.

Of course, the mission, essence and spirit of the founding of Pakistan will not be complete until the people of Kashmir are given the opportunity to express their freedom in the manner of their choosing. This is a great challenge but one that can be met with the same spirit in which Pakistan itself has survived and thrived against insurmountable odds.

Inshallah, Naya Pakistan shall rise to new sunlit heights and as such, I wish the deepest success to the people of Pakistan.

Pakistan Zindabad!

–Adam Garrie

23 March, 2018.