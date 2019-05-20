Tariffs For Nothing (parody)

Music by Mark Knopfler and Sting – Lyrics by Adam Garrie
Now look at them tariffs, that’s not the way you do it
Banning Huawei cuz of “security”
That ain’t workin’, that’s not he way you do it
Tariffs for consumers left without 5G.
Now that ain’t workin’, that’s not the way you do it
Lemme tell ya, them protectionists are dumb
Maybe get a blister on your texting finger
Maybe get a blister on your thumb.
We gotta install inoffensive statutes
No more soy bean deliveries
We gotta move all these boring Samsungs
We gotta move these Sony TV’s.
See this little Apple with the iCloud for his back up
Yeah buddy he’s lost his own hair
That little Apple got his own F-35 fighter
That Apple’s a Silicone Valley billionaire.
We gotta install inoffensive statutes
No more soy bean deliveries
We gotta move all these boring Samsungs
We gotta move these Sony TV’s.
Look here, look here
I shoulda’ learned to speak Mandarin
I shoulda’ learned to play the Dow Jones
Look at that prisoner, over there in Canada
Oh man, Bolton’s having some fun.
And he’s up there, what’s that? Iranian noises?
He’s bangin’ on the Twitter like a chimpanzee
Oh, that ain’t workin’, that’s not the way you do it
Get your tariffs for nothin’ and your clicks for free.
We gotta install inoffensive statutes
No more soy bean deliveries
We gotta move all these boring Samsungs
We gotta move these Sony TV’s.
Listen here
Now, that ain’t workin’ that’s the not way you do it
You play Guitar Hero on Samsung Galaxy
That ain’t workin’ that’s not the way you do it
Tariffs for nothin’ and your clicks for free
Tariffs for nothin’ and your clicks for free.
I want my, I want my,
I want Huawei 5G,
I want my, I want my,
I want Huawei 5G
I want my, I want my,
I want Huawei 5G