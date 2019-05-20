Tariffs For Nothing (parody)

Music by Mark Knopfler and Sting – Lyrics by Adam Garrie

Now look at them tariffs, that’s not the way you do it

Banning Huawei cuz of “security”

That ain’t workin’, that’s not he way you do it

Tariffs for consumers left without 5G.

Now that ain’t workin’, that’s not the way you do it

Lemme tell ya, them protectionists are dumb

Maybe get a blister on your texting finger

Maybe get a blister on your thumb.

We gotta install inoffensive statutes

No more soy bean deliveries

We gotta move all these boring Samsungs

We gotta move these Sony TV’s.

See this little Apple with the iCloud for his back up

Yeah buddy he’s lost his own hair

That little Apple got his own F-35 fighter

That Apple’s a Silicone Valley billionaire.

We gotta install inoffensive statutes

No more soy bean deliveries

We gotta move all these boring Samsungs

We gotta move these Sony TV’s.

Look here, look here

I shoulda’ learned to speak Mandarin

I shoulda’ learned to play the Dow Jones

Look at that prisoner, over there in Canada

Oh man, Bolton’s having some fun.

And he’s up there, what’s that? Iranian noises?

He’s bangin’ on the Twitter like a chimpanzee

Oh, that ain’t workin’, that’s not the way you do it

Get your tariffs for nothin’ and your clicks for free.

We gotta install inoffensive statutes

No more soy bean deliveries

We gotta move all these boring Samsungs

We gotta move these Sony TV’s.

Listen here

Now, that ain’t workin’ that’s the not way you do it

You play Guitar Hero on Samsung Galaxy

That ain’t workin’ that’s not the way you do it

Tariffs for nothin’ and your clicks for free

Tariffs for nothin’ and your clicks for free.

I want my, I want my,

I want Huawei 5G,

I want my, I want my,

I want Huawei 5G

I want my, I want my,

I want Huawei 5G