Communist Windows – Capitalist Air Conditioning (a poem)

Communist windows, symmetrical and small

As the world passes by through a tiny pane.

In winter the workers huddle together and unite

So as to stay warm during the long dark night.

But then comes summer – blistering and bright

Individuals want their space and black curtains to drown out sight.

In such a place capitalist air conditioners bring splendid isolation

Drowning out the warmth of the world’s frustrations.

Capitalist windows are big and inefficient.

Communist windows are small and uninspiring.

But if one changes ideologies like changing clothes

A big American air-con can sit placidly on the parapet of those Soviet windows.

Seasons change and moods do too

Sometimes we crave company and sometimes solitude.

There is no reason therefore that our windows cannot match

So long as the glass by revolution or recession is not smashed.

In the winter time I queue for rationed meat

But when I want to beat the heat

I present my credit card to the man at the shop

So long as the value of my currency does not drop.

Communist windows and capitalist AC

That’s when I feel I am most free,

I take the best of both worlds and leave the others behind

So as to preserve sanity and peace of mind.

A dogmatist would rather swelter and pay too much tax

Whilst by my tiny windows I do relax

Thanks to the ample electricity

Provided by markets unregulated and free.

But when the fires of January burn again

I’ll look out at my fellow man

And explain we all do the best we can

When faced by cunning politician scams.

Someday when windows are obsolete

I’ll remember an age that was replete

With arguments over right and left

That mean nothing when heaving one’s final breath.